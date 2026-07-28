Tom Cruise’s estranged daughter Suri has legally dropped her father’s surname, according to sources.

PEOPLE confirmed voter registration records that list the 20-year-old as Suri Noelle. She registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, during her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University in October 2024.

Noelle also has a family connection. It is Katie Holmes’ middle name.

Tom Cruise’s daughter legally drops his surname

This was not the first public sign. Suri had already stopped using Cruise in another setting.

Months before the voter registration detail surfaced, she used the name Suri Noelle in her high school graduation program in June 2024, as previously reported. That move suggested she had already stepped away from her father’s surname in public.

People said Page Six first reported the latest development. The magazine also said it confirmed the voter registration records itself.

Suri is the only child of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. They welcomed her in April 2006, married in November 2006, and divorced in 2012.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes relationship timeline April 2006: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes welcomed their daughter, Suri.

November 2006: Cruise and Holmes married.

2012: Holmes and Cruise divorced.

June 2024: Suri used the name Suri Noelle in her high school graduation program, according to prior reports cited by People.

October 2024: Voter registration records in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, listed her as Suri Noelle, according to People.

ED! has contacted Tom’s reps for comment.

‘I will miss the close proximity’

Katie rarely speaks publicly about her daughter. Still, she shared warm comments when Suri left for college.

In August 2024, she told Town & Country: “I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy.”

She added: “I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”

Later that year, Katie pushed back on claims about Suri’s finances and her relationship with Cruise.

In December 2024, she denied a Daily Mail report that claimed Suri had gained access to a trust fund from her father when she turned 18. Holmes wrote over a screenshot of the story: “Completely false.”

She then added in the caption: “Enough.”

Meanwhile, Tom’s daughter Suri has largely stayed out of the spotlight. PEOPLE said photographers spotted her visiting Katie on the New York City set of Happy Hours in August 2025.

Katie was filming there with her Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson. The sighting offered a rare public look at the mother-daughter pair together.