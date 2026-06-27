Cruz Beckham has sparked speculation that he’s engaged to girlfriend Jackie Apostel, who is almost ten years his senior.

Jackie, 30, who has been dating the youngest Beckham son since 2024, was seen flashing a new ring on her wedding finger in a recent picture…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie (@jackie.apostel)

Cruz Beckham sparks engagement rumours

In a new post on her Instagram, Jackie shared some snaps from her time watching the World Cup with the Beckhams.

“Juuuust happy to be here,” Jackie captioned the post, adding several heart emojis.

In the pictures, Jackie and Cruz, 21, can be seen posing at the stadium, watching Brazil play, and laughing together as he gives her a piggyback.

The singer also shared some snaps with her pals whilst rocking a Brazilian jacket.

However, it was a picture of Cruz planting a kiss on his girlfriend’s cheek that drew attention.

In the picture, Jackie can be seen with a big ring on her wedding finger, leading us to wonder – has Cruz popped the question?

ED! has contacted Cruz’s representatives for comment.

Jackie has been spending time with the Beckhams at the World Cup (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans go wild over Jackie’s post

Jackie’s followers were loving the snaps she uploaded to Instagram and took to the comment section to gush over them.

“The cutest ever,” one follower commented.

“The most beautiful couple in the world,” another then said.

“Cuties!!” a third added. “My favourites forever,” another then added.

“I love you both,” a fifth gushed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Cruz and family ‘devastated’ as Brooklyn takes swipe

Cruz’s engagement speculation comes just days after Brooklyn took a “performative” swipe at his family on Instagram.

In a video filmed for DoorDash, Brooklyn can be seen sitting in his living room holding some World Cup tickets.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home… It’s a long story,” he says. A caption then appears on screen reading: “It’s complicated. More soon.”

Brooklyn’s family were said to be “devastated” by the swipe.

“To do an advert based on estrangement from family as if it’s a joke when,” his family is devastated, and sister and grandparents inconsolable, is shocking,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“Especially from someone who claims he wants peace and privacy.”

Read more: Cruz Beckham’s surprising reaction to Brooklyn feud as he reveals ‘hopes’ for the future

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