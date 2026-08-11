James Buckley has revealed he has been diagnosed with high Lipoprotein(a), an inherited condition which he says puts him at increased risk of a cardiovascular incident.

The Inbetweeners actor underwent checks after his wife Clair was rushed to hospital with severe dehydration. James said an initial blood test raised concerns, so he asked for further tests.

Speaking on this week’s episode of the At Home With The Buckleys podcast, the 38-year-old explained: “I’ve also had health problems as well. It’s something to do with my Lipoprotein(a), something to do with that.

“There’s nothing you can do about it, by the way. And the doctor’s just been like, ‘you need to change.'”

James opened up about his health (Credit: YouTube)

James Buckley changes his lifestyle following diagnosis

According to James, his high Lipoprotein(a) is genetic. He said the diagnosis means he now faces a greater risk of problems involving his heart and arteries.

He told podcast listeners: “I’m at a high risk now for a cardiovascular incident. My heart, my arteries.”

James continued: “I’m not a religious man, but sometimes I feel like there is a God that sort of goes, ‘That’ll teach you.’ I feel like I’ve been on this podcast slagging people off that don’t drink. Yeah, we have boring stuff. And now I’ve been told to try not [laughter]… rein it in. But I’m going to have a beer soon.”

Is James returning to The Inbetweeners?

James is best known for playing boastful schoolboy Jay Cartwright in Channel 4 comedy The Inbetweeners and its subsequent films.

His health update comes as The Sun reports that Netflix has signed James and fellow stars Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison to reprise their roles in a new movie.

The publication also claims the streaming service hopes Emily Atack will return as Charlotte Hinchcliffe. No further details about the reported reunion were given.

Read more: Rivals star Emily Atack reveals health shock following pregnancy: ‘I couldn’t leave the house for weeks’

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