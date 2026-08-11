How James Jordan’s heartbreaking family death impacted his marriage to Ola: ‘He was never the same again’

James Jordan was reportedly struggling with intense grief before he and wife Ola confirmed they were taking time apart.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professionals shared a joint statement on social media after reports about their marriage emerged. They said James had moved out of the family home and described the decision as deeply painful.

“At the moment we’re taking some time apart as we work through very difficult personal challenges,” the couple said.

“This has been an incredibly painful and emotional journey for us both and it certainly wasn’t an easy decision.”

James and Ola announced they had split last week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James Jordan’s heartbreaking family death impacted his marriage to Ola

Sources close to James have since claimed to The Sun that he had been badly affected by the death of his father in 2021. His dad had been diagnosed with a stage-four brain tumour.

According to those sources, the loss continued to weigh heavily on James and affected his relationship with Ola. One claim suggested his mental health had been suffering for some time and that he had more recently “spiralled” while still dealing with his grief.

“James was never the same again following the loss of his dad. It affected his life more than he or anyone ever expected and it really took its toll on their relationship,” they said.

“James’ mental health has been suffering for a while, and more recently he spiralled. He is still very much dealing with his grief,” the source added.

However, James and Ola did not identify grief as the reason for their separation in their public statement.

James did directly address his mental health, admitting that he had been struggling more than people realised.

He said: “I’ve been struggling more than I’ve let people see and I’m taking the time I need to focus on getting myself into a healthier place, both for myself and for Ella.”

ED! has contacted James’ reps for comment.

The pair are prioritising daughter Ella

The couple, who share six-year-old daughter Ella, said they did not yet know what the future would hold. For now, they are taking matters one day at a time and focusing on what is best for their family.

They also asked for kindness, empathy and privacy while they work through the situation.

The pair met through competitive dance, started dating in 1999 and wed four years later. They both joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2006.

Their statement came after almost 23 years of marriage and 26 years together.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz jokes about falling ‘passionately in love’ with Strictly pro partner James Jordan

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