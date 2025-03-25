TV legend Vanessa Feltz joked about her ‘affair’ with Strictly pro partner James Jordan during her daytime chat show today.

The 63-year-old presenter, who launched her self-titled show on Channel 5 yesterday (March 24), returned this afternoon for another episode and welcomed James, 46, and his wife, Ola Jordan, 42, to her very pink studio.

Vanessa and James competed on Strictly together during the 11th series in 2013. And, while Vanessa was eliminated second from the BBC dance competition, she appears to still have extremely fond memories of her time on the show… and with James!

Vanessa interviewed Ola and James Jordan today (Credit: Channel 5)

Vanessa Feltz jokes about ‘affair’ with Strictly star James Jordan

Reflecting on the fact it has been 12 years since the pair last danced together, Vanessa asked James what he thought when he was told he was going to be paired with the former This Morning star.

Caught off guard, James jokingly replied: “I thought you were going to talk about the affair we had.”

Bursting into laughter, Vanessa stated that she didn’t expect him to “bring it up so soon”. As a result, she dived straight into the “nitty gritty”.

“There are no shocks for you Ola, I don’t think,” she began. “But, it is true that when James and I started dancing together, he said to me, and these are the exact words, because I’ve never forgotten them, they’re seared upon my heart and soul, he said to me: ‘Put your fufu on my thigh.'”

Knowing “immediately what he meant”, Vanessa recalled their time on the show as “actually really romantic”.

Vanessa said she ‘fell in love’ with James (Credit: Channel 5)

‘I love him’

Despite having a partner at the time, ex-fiancé Ben Ofoedu, who Vanessa said was “happy-ish” with, she recalled falling “passionately in love” with James for “an insane 24 to 48 hours”.

Vanessa remembered James visiting her for her BBC radio show and remembered thinking, “I love him”.

She began to snap herself out of it, as she told herself: “Oh come on, this is ridiculous, grow up, don’t be an idiot.”

The pair admitted they thought producers paired them together because they wanted friction. However, their time on the show proved the complete opposite.

