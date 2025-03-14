This Morning legend Vanessa Feltz has announced that she’ll be stepping away from the show after 33 years.

The news comes ahead of the launch of her own lunchtime chat show, which begins later this month.

Vanessa has been on This Morning since 1992 (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Vanessa Feltz announces exit

In a statement today (Friday, March 14), Vanessa revealed that after 33 years, she will be stepping away from This Morning.

The iconic star, 63, has appeared on the show on a regular basis since 1992.

However, with the launch of her new Channel 5 show, Vanessa, on the horizon, the star has revealed that she can’t do both – and her time on This Morning has sadly come to an end.

“I’ve been on This Morning since 1992. It’s been a long time . But I’m now doing my own show and I can’t do both,” she told the Daily Star.

The star gushed over her time on the show (Credit: ITV)

‘I heard from Alison and Holly immediately’

Vanessa then went on to say how “lovely” the This Morning team had been when she told them she couldn’t do the show any more.

“When I told everyone I wouldn’t be able to do the show any more, they were lovely about it. I heard from Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby immediately and the bosses were charming. I’ll miss working with them all,” she said.

Reflecting on her time on the show, she said it’s given her a wealth of experience.

“I have learned lots of stuff on This Morning. When I first did it, I had never been on TV before. I didn’t know what was going on. I was bamboozled but they gave me a contract,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Feltz (@vanessafeltzofficial)

Vanessa Feltz on her new show

Earlier this week, it was announced that Vanessa has her own chat show coming to Channel 5!

This isn’t the first time the star has fronted her own show. She was the host of Vanessa on ITV between 1994 and 1998, and The Vanessa Show on the BBC in 1999.

Her new show, also called Vanessa, will be airing on Channel 5 from Monday, March 24.

“I cannot wait to get started on this sparkling adventure with Channel 5,” she said in a statement. “This show is all about YOU – your stories, your opinions, your emotions, and your triumphs,” she then continued.

“Television’s never been so real, honest, or unpredictable. Life isn’t perfect, so let’s not pretend it is – let’s help each other out, have a giggle, and make every show a conversation worth having so kick off your shoes and come and join me for lunch, relax with a bit of me time and let’s have a ball.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz branded ‘disgustingly fat’ by husband who told her ‘lose weight or lose me’

Vanessa kicks off on Channel 5 and My5 from 12.30pm on Monday, March 24.

Will you be sad to see Vanessa go? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.