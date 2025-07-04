Celebrity Big Brother star Angellica Bell is reportedly set to take to the ballroom floor in Strictly 2025.

The axed Martin Lewis Money Show star is reportedly seen as a “great fit” for the show…

Angellica could be hitting the ballroom floor (Credit: ITV)

Angellica Bell set for Strictly 2025 stint?

According to reports, Angellica could be getting her dancing shoes on later this year for Strictly‘s 21st series.

The TV star, 49, took part in Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, finishing in ninth place. Now she could be making the switch to the BBC.

“Angellica has been very vocal about her desire to be on Strictly. Her confidence was massively knocked by the whole Martin Lewis drama but she’s had a new lease of life since doing Celebrity Big Brother, ” a source told The Sun.

“She wants to grab every opportunity and has no qualms about making known what she wants,” they then continued.

Angellica would be a ‘great fit’ for the show, according to a source (Credit: ITV)

Angellica’s ‘new lease of life’ after Martin Lewis Money Show axing

The source then continued.

“She’s hugely energetic and will throw herself into training. Strictly bosses think she’ll be a great fit,” they then added.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Brian O’Keeffe, spokesperson for BOYLE Sports, said: “We’ve had to suspend betting on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up for now following a flurry of activity on Angellica Bell. She had been quietly backed in recent days, and with reports now suggesting she’s in talks, punters seem convinced she’s on the verge of swapping the studio for the ballroom.”

Betway Casino has her at 4/7 to do the show this year.

ED! has contacted Angellica’s representatives for comment. The BBC declined to comment.

Angellica did seven series on the show (Credit: ITV)

Angellica Bell ‘hurt’ by Martin Lewis Money Show axe

Earlier this year, Angellica opened up about her axing from the Martin Lewis Money Show.

She had been a part of the show from 2017 until she was suddenly axed back in 2023. Angellica was reportedly let go due to her involvement in Shop Smart, Save Money.

“Bosses say due to The Gadget Show’s rebranding as Shop Smart, Save Money, concerns about editorial contradictions were raised, but in reality the decision had nothing to do with Angellica. Many staff feel at the very least, bosses could have given her a warning or an option as to which show she wanted to continue with,” a source told The Sun at the time.

Speaking in The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Angellica admitted the axing had “hurt” her.

“I think I was hurt because it wasn’t my fault. You work with people, you go through so much and build up bonds, and when that’s gone, with no card, no thanks, it’s really hard,” she confessed.

“I’m a nobody in this business. I’m at the bottom of the food chain, so when it changed, it changed a lot for me, not just emotionally, but financially, too. When you love something – you love the show, the audience, and the people who work on it – and then it’s gone. . . I was sad,” she then added.

Strictly will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

