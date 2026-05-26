Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell warned they’ve made ‘dangerous’ decision for baby Bowden

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been warned by fans after sharing numerous images of baby Bowden online.

The couple, who met when paired on Strictly Come Dancing, welcomed their first child – known affectionately as Bowie – back in March.

And, while fans have loved to see the couple settling into parenthood and sharing glimpses of baby Bowie, others have said that the pair shouldn’t be showing as much of the baby as they are because he can’t “consent”.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell regularly post pictures of their baby online (Credit: Splash News)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell parent-shamed

Joe and Dianne have always shared much of their personal and professional lives on social media. They regularly post vlogs about their daily lives, and this hasn’t changed since they became parents.

However, fans of the pair on Reddit have now shared their concerns.

“I was watching Dianne’s new vlog and does anyone else find it quite weird how much of baby Bowden they share?” one well-meaning fan wrote. They added: “I know every family has different boundaries and obviously it’s their decision. But I personally find it strange considering how public they are.

“Surely they know the dangers? A few weeks ago I think they even included him in an ad while he was in the bath, which seemed really odd to me. Curious what everyone else thinks.”

Dianne Buswell regularly shares posts on social media with her baby online (Credit: Instagram)

‘Your child cannot consent’

People definitely had their views. “I absolutely do not agree with posting your child online,” came one response. “People have such weird parasocial relationships with folk online which can become really unhealthy. I also think it is wrong to monetise off your child. Your child cannot consent.”

Another added: “Every adult knows exactly how nefarious it is to post children and babies online. Especially two people whose whole lives revolve around the internet and social media. It’s disgusting and so dangerous.”

A third commented: “I honestly would’ve thought Joe would be the most strict about not having his baby online so I was very surprised when it became immediately clear that he was actually going to be the exact opposite.”

Another said: “I didn’t want to say before but this baby has clearly been used as a form of content for them and it’s a shame how much they share of their baby onto the internet which isn’t a safe place.”

The Strictly pro has been defended by her fans (Credit: Instagram)

‘It’s their choice’

However, others backed the pair. One commented: “His sister showed her kids until they started going to school so he may be doing the same.” A second said: “I mean Joes career is the internet. Unfortunately a lot of people share their kids online. It’s terrifying but it’s their choice.”

Another commented: “He is a very cute little boy and they are so proud of him you can see it in their faces but they should be more cautious as he grows. No doubt they will block out his face as countless celebs do who post their kids.”

“Admittedly I don’t follow them regularly but from everything I have seen I have only seen two people incredibly in love with each other, with newfound parenthood, and with their newborn son,” said another. “And yet to most everybody else here they are stupid, disgusting, dull, and exploitative parents who are actively endangering their child. Ridiculous!”

“Maybe it’s about their control,” another added. “I don’t agree with making money this way but it’s their livelihood. They already share. And you all clearly watch. If they don’t get views then they won’t post.”

ED! has contacted Joe and Dianne’s reps for comment.

Read more: BBC warned over new Strictly Come Dancing hosts: ‘Should’ve been Anton!’

So what do you think of Joe and Dianne’s decision to show baby Bowden’s face? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.