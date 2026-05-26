Katie Price’s husband, Lee Andrews, has once again returned to Instagram, despite claims that he’s been arrested in Dubai.

Lee has been “missing” for almost two weeks now. He sparked concerns from Katie that he had been “kidnapped” attempting to cross the Dubai border in an alleged bid to try and fly back to the UK to be with her.

However, his father has since claimed that he’s been arrested, something Katie has branded “fake news”.

Lee has gone missing (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews ‘arrested’ in Dubai

Over the weekend, Lee’s father, Peter, claimed that his son had been arrested in Dubai.

“Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped, but he is under arrest. I don’t know on what charge,” he told the MailOnline.

“I’m not sure where he is being held. But he will call me later today.”

However, Katie hit back at Peter’s claims. Taking to social media, she said: “This is fake news. Lee is still missing. Me and his family know what’s going on and working with the authorities involved.”

However, despite his alleged arrest, Lee was active on social media recently. He followed a woman called Mari Sol, who has since reportedly blocked him, on Instagram.

His social media return came on Katie’s 48th birthday. However, Lee didn’t contact her – something that reportedly left her “beyond furious”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Lee returns to social media

Since being “arrested”, Lee has yet again returned to social media. And, once again, has failed to contact Katie.

Over the last few hours, Lee has returned to his Instagram account to make a subtle, yet noticeable, change.

The Dubai-based businessman has now removed the OnlyFans link from his bio.

He joined the X-rated platform back in April.

His bio still, however, reads: “Hubby to @katieprice. Managed Page. Fitness Hybrid Elite.”

The mystery behind his disappearance continues…

Lee and Katie got married in January (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

‘Real reason’ Katie won’t fly out to Dubai to look for Lee

Almost two weeks on from Lee’s vanishing act, Katie has reportedly been asked to film a missing person’s appeal. However, the star is worried she’ll become a “person of interest” if she flies out to Dubai to look for her husband.

Speaking to The Sun, sources claim that police have asked Katie to launch a missing person’s TV appeal in Dubai.

“It all feels very surreal and like the thing you’d see on an ITV primetime drama. Of course, she doesn’t want to go on telly pleading for new intel if he really is on the run – and ghosting her. But she will do all she can to help. Even if that means launching an international manhunt. She wants him found safe and sound,” they alleged.

Katie allegedly fears she’ll be detained if she does fly out to the UAE. This is because two of Lee’s exes claim he is a conman who has ripped them off. He is also said to have a travel ban after a prison stint in October for fraud. This means that he can’t leave the UAE.

As a result of all this, it’s been claimed that Lee will be “red-flagged” on the official UAE systems. As his wife, Katie would therefore be a person of interest.

“Katie is desperate to get back out to Dubai, but with everything going on, it is just too much of a risk right now. She also has work and family commitments back in the UK, and is trying to trust the police to get on with their job and locate her husband,” the source added.

Read more: Shock twist in Lee Andrews’ disappearance case as Katie Price reveals huge hidden detail

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