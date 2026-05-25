Shock twist in Lee Andrews’ disappearance case as Katie Price reveals huge hidden detail

Over a week on from Lee Andrews’ ‘disappearance’, Katie Price has revealed a huge, surprising hidden detail about her husband.

Dubai-based businessman Lee sparked concerns from his wife Katie that he had been “kidnapped” after he vanished earlier this month. He was allegedly attempting to cross the Dubai border to fly back to the UK to be with the mum-of-five.

Lee has three phones (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Katie Price reveals huge hidden detail in Lee Andrews’ disappearance case

Lee seemingly went missing over a week ago whilst trying to cross the Dubai border.

Since then, Katie has not heard from him. However, he has been on social media, following a woman called Mari Sol on Instagram. However, he failed to contact Katie on her 48th birthday.

Now, in a new vlog on her YouTube, Katie revealed that Lee had three phones – and he’d been on his secret third one speaking to her on the night he stopped contacting her.

Speaking on the phone during the vlog, Katie explained the situation. The vlog was filmed the day after Lee went missing.

“Because last night, they said, ‘They’ve taken two of my phones. They don’t know I’m on this phone’,” Katie said.

“And so he said, ‘I’ll just let you know I’ve been arrested. If they ring you.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Katie Price hits back at Lee Andrews’ dad

Over the weekend, Katie accused Lee’s dad, Peter, of spreading “fake news” as he claimed that his son had been arrested and was in a Dubai prison.

“Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped, but he is under arrest. I don’t know on what charge,” he told the MailOnline.

“I’m not sure where he is being held. But he will call me later today,” he then added.

However, taking to social media, Katie hit back at Peter’s claims.

“This is fake news. Lee is still missing. Me and his family know what’s going on and working with the authorities involved.”

She also revealed that her husband is “still missing”.

Katie hit back (Credit: ITV)

Katie’s family ‘appalled’ as Lee misses her birthday

Last week saw Katie turn 48 years old. However, her husband failed to contact her, despite returning to Instagram.

Her family were said to be “appalled” by his actions.

“Her family are disgusted and appalled. Today is her birthday, yet she’s heard nothing from her husband. But seeing him follow another woman online is just outrageous,” a source told The Sun.

Speaking about his following of Mari Sol, a source said: “There’s a concern that this woman could be the next person who Lee has in his sights to con. His MO has always been connecting with women on social media. She needs to be careful.”

It’s since been reported that Mari Sol has “blocked” Lee on Instagram.

Read more: Lee Andrews’ life pre-Katie Price exposed: Two marriages; ‘stalking’ denial; and how he ‘entered the realm of Islam’

So what do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.