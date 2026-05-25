EastEnders fans ‘speechless’ as ‘all-time favourite character’ makes a shock return in early iPlayer release

WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Whitney return to the Square.

EastEnders viewers were completely blindsided in today’s episode as Whitney Dean made a shock return to Walford for a surprise reunion with ex Zack Hudson.

The comeback from Whitney, played by Shona McGarty, had been kept firmly under wraps by the BBC, making the moment even more dramatic for fans watching at home. And judging by the reaction online, viewers are already desperate for her to stay for good.

So why is Whitney back in Albert Square?

Fans were shocked to see Whitney back in Walford (Credit: BBC)

Zack’s day took a shocking turn

As Alfie and Kat get ready for Vicki and Ross’s wedding in today’s EastEnders, Zack is distracted by a mysterious phone call.

After taking the call, he has a spring in his step and asks Kat for some time off. He keeps his plans under wraps, but seems happy as he heads off.

It is only later that we see what has put him in a good mood.

As George and Eddie have lunch at Knight Fusion, Gina rushes in to say that Nicola has taken Ivy to A&E with a temperature. George panics and wants to go with them, leaving a very reluctant Gina to take Eddie back home.

However, it is only as they leave that we see Zack is sitting behind them with a mystery woman, who eventually turns out to be Whitney.

Zack is nervous as they make small talk, and Whintey shows him photos of their daughter Dolly and foster daughter, Britney.

He comments that the girls look happy, but questions if Whitney is happy raising them both on her own.

He points out that she could move back to Walford so that they could be a family again. Whitney begs him not to make this harder than it needs to be, and drops the bombshell that she is seeing someone else.

Zack is heartbroken by the news, and Whitney’s shock return has definitely caused a stir amongst EastEnders fans…

Whitney left EastEnders in 2004 (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans stunned by Whitney’s surprise comeback

Viewers took to social media to share their happiness at seeing Whitney back on their screens. They especially loved the fact that it had been kept a secret…

“Wow, I wasn’t expecting that. How on earth did they manage to keep that a secret?” said one fan on Reddit.

“I agree, I’m impressed that they kept this quiet! Most returns would have more impact if they were kept secret,” agreed a second fan.

A third fan added: “No way – Whitney’s back! Seeing her was such a moment!”

Another viewer pointed out that Whitney’s return could be linked to another comeback. “I’m curious to see if Whitney’s shock return also plays into Grey’s return. That would be epic!”

Whitney shows Zack photos of Dolly (Credit: BBC)

Over on X, viewers were equally excited to see the fan favourite character again.

One post read: “My favourite all-time character, Whitney Dean, is back after 2 years away. Now this was a nice surprise I didn’t see coming. I hope Whitney and Zack reunite at some point. I actually really liked them together.”

Meanwhile, EastEnders spoilers have already teased that Zack will attempt to sabotage Vicki and Ross’s wedding later this week.

Could Whitney admitting she has moved on with somebody else be the reason Zack turns his attention back to Vicki?

We will just have to wait and see.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: a bombshell rocks Vicki and Ross’s wedding, while Grant runs from the police