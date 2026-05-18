EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal wedding chaos for Vicki and Ross as a huge secret threatens to blow their big day apart before they even make it down the aisle.

Elsewhere in Walford, Denise receives devastating news about her health, while Grant is forced into a desperate escape plan after making a shock confession.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…

Vicki decides to sell her dad’s ring to pay for a honeymoon (Credit: BBC)

1. Vicki and Ross’s wedding week is here

As Walford gets ready for Ross and Vicki’s wedding, the future Mr and Mrs Marshall are panicking about not being able to afford a honeymoon. Vicki considers selling her dad’s ring, but Kathy thinks she will regret it and tries to talk her out of it.

Zack tries to talk Vicki out of marrying Ross (Credit: BBC)

2. Zack gets shocking news

Zack receives a phone call with shocking news. Gutted, he is left with some big decisions to make. As he ponders his future, he gives Vicki a bracelet that he hopes she will wear on her wedding day, proving he still matters to her. But Vicki is stunned and refuses to wear it.

Zack hints to Ross that he can’t trust Vicki (Credit: BBC)

3. Ross questions whether he can trust Vicki

Ross finds Zack sulking and, oblivious to what has happened, he tries to cheer him up. Zack hints that Vicki might be cheating again, and makes Ross question if he can trust her.

Vicki can’t wait to get married (Credit: BBC)

4. Zack tries to sabotage the wedding in EastEnders spoilers

As the day of the wedding finally arrives, Vicki can’t wait to tie the knot. However, she is worried when Ross goes quiet. Meanwhile, Zack grills Ross about whether he’s going to go through with the wedding. He then makes things worse by trying to convince Vicki she’s marrying the wrong man.

Vicki arrives at her wedding, but will she get married? (Credit: BBC)

5. Vicki arrives, but will she say ‘I do’?

Vicki is late for her own wedding when a mix-up with the wedding cars forces her to get the tube. At the venue, Ross waits nervously, and his suspicions grow as he replays an earlier conversation in his mind. Vicki finally arrives – closely followed by Zack.

Ross works out that Zack is the other man (Credit: BBC)

6. Ross works out the truth in EastEnders spoilers

As the ceremony starts, Ross comes to the horrifying realisation that Zack is the man Vicki slept with. He confronts Vicki, but will she admit the truth? And what does this mean for their wedding?

Denise gets an urgent call from the hospital (Credit: BBC)

7. EastEnders spoilers: Denise gets a worrying call

Denise gets a call from the hospital asking her to come in for a bone marrow test. Shaken, she tries to get her head around what this could mean and goes to the appointment alone.

Denise is told she has cancer (Credit: BBC)

8. Denise is diagnosed with blood cancer

Denise is devastated when she gets the results and is told she has blood cancer. But what does this mean for her future, and how will she tell her family?

Max accuses Mark of dealing dodgy cars (Credit: BBC)

9. Grant makes a shocking confession to protect Mark

As a dodgy car arrives at the car lot, Max is keeping a close eye on Lauren. He tries the keys that he found at the car lot on the door of number 55, but is caught by Grant, Sam and Phil, who demand answers. However, when Max and Cindy announce they have proof that Mark is dealing dodgy cars, everyone is shocked when Grant admits he is the guilty one, not his son.

Can Grant escape the police? (Credit: BBC)

10. The police close in on Grant

While Cindy accuses Grant of lying to protect Mark, Max threatens to call the police. Later, Sam suggests she go to Portugal with Grant when he leaves, and when Lauren sees the police heading for the Mitchell house, she tips them off. However, outside Phil waits in the car with Sam, ready to make their escape with Grant. Will the police catch them?

Gina wants nothing to do with her grandfather (Credit: BBC)

11. Gina and Eddie clash in EastEnders spoilers

George tries to build bridges with Gina, and when she comes to see him at work, he hopes they can patch things up. However, she is only there to tell him that Nicola is struggling at home with Ivy. George rushes out, leaving Gina with Eddie together. Gina ignores Eddie’s attempts at conversation and when he later criticises Gina, Harry is fuming.

Are they really just friends? (Credit: BBC)

12. Ian and Elaine make a decision

Ian and Elaine clear the air as they chat in The Vic. The pair agree they are better off as good friends… but do they really mean it?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Walford says goodbye to Nigel, Mark is kidnapped and Oscar betrays Jasmine