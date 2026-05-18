EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal wedding chaos for Vicki and Ross as a huge secret threatens to blow their big day apart before they even make it down the aisle.
Elsewhere in Walford, Denise receives devastating news about her health, while Grant is forced into a desperate escape plan after making a shock confession.
Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…
1. Vicki and Ross’s wedding week is here
As Walford gets ready for Ross and Vicki’s wedding, the future Mr and Mrs Marshall are panicking about not being able to afford a honeymoon. Vicki considers selling her dad’s ring, but Kathy thinks she will regret it and tries to talk her out of it.
2. Zack gets shocking news
Zack receives a phone call with shocking news. Gutted, he is left with some big decisions to make. As he ponders his future, he gives Vicki a bracelet that he hopes she will wear on her wedding day, proving he still matters to her. But Vicki is stunned and refuses to wear it.
3. Ross questions whether he can trust Vicki
Ross finds Zack sulking and, oblivious to what has happened, he tries to cheer him up. Zack hints that Vicki might be cheating again, and makes Ross question if he can trust her.
4. Zack tries to sabotage the wedding in EastEnders spoilers
As the day of the wedding finally arrives, Vicki can’t wait to tie the knot. However, she is worried when Ross goes quiet. Meanwhile, Zack grills Ross about whether he’s going to go through with the wedding. He then makes things worse by trying to convince Vicki she’s marrying the wrong man.
5. Vicki arrives, but will she say ‘I do’?
Vicki is late for her own wedding when a mix-up with the wedding cars forces her to get the tube. At the venue, Ross waits nervously, and his suspicions grow as he replays an earlier conversation in his mind. Vicki finally arrives – closely followed by Zack.
6. Ross works out the truth in EastEnders spoilers
As the ceremony starts, Ross comes to the horrifying realisation that Zack is the man Vicki slept with. He confronts Vicki, but will she admit the truth? And what does this mean for their wedding?
7. EastEnders spoilers: Denise gets a worrying call
Denise gets a call from the hospital asking her to come in for a bone marrow test. Shaken, she tries to get her head around what this could mean and goes to the appointment alone.
8. Denise is diagnosed with blood cancer
Denise is devastated when she gets the results and is told she has blood cancer. But what does this mean for her future, and how will she tell her family?
9. Grant makes a shocking confession to protect Mark
As a dodgy car arrives at the car lot, Max is keeping a close eye on Lauren. He tries the keys that he found at the car lot on the door of number 55, but is caught by Grant, Sam and Phil, who demand answers. However, when Max and Cindy announce they have proof that Mark is dealing dodgy cars, everyone is shocked when Grant admits he is the guilty one, not his son.
10. The police close in on Grant
While Cindy accuses Grant of lying to protect Mark, Max threatens to call the police. Later, Sam suggests she go to Portugal with Grant when he leaves, and when Lauren sees the police heading for the Mitchell house, she tips them off. However, outside Phil waits in the car with Sam, ready to make their escape with Grant. Will the police catch them?
11. Gina and Eddie clash in EastEnders spoilers
George tries to build bridges with Gina, and when she comes to see him at work, he hopes they can patch things up. However, she is only there to tell him that Nicola is struggling at home with Ivy. George rushes out, leaving Gina with Eddie together. Gina ignores Eddie’s attempts at conversation and when he later criticises Gina, Harry is fuming.
12. Ian and Elaine make a decision
Ian and Elaine clear the air as they chat in The Vic. The pair agree they are better off as good friends… but do they really mean it?
Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Walford says goodbye to Nigel, Mark is kidnapped and Oscar betrays Jasmine