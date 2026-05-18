Coronation Street spoilers confirm Summer’s escape plan as murder investigation closes in

There was fresh drama on the cobbles in tonight’s Coronation Street (Monday, May 18) as Summer Spellman found herself at the centre of Theo’s murder investigation after a series of worrying discoveries left police with more questions than answers.

The pressure started to build when George made a shocking discovery while tidying up at home. As he picked up some of Summer’s belongings from the floor, her journal accidentally fell open to a disturbing entry.

George and Christina didn’t trust Summer (Credit: ITV)

Summer’s desperate attempt to destroy the evidence

In the diary, Summer had written about wanting to put a gun to Theo’s head and make him pay, leaving George deeply unsettled. He quickly showed the entry to Christina, but the pair were soon caught red-handed when Summer walked in and realised they’d been looking through her private things.

Later, a panicked Summer confided in Todd before making a desperate attempt to burn the journal in the fire. However, George and Christina caught her trying to destroy it and immediately questioned why she’d get rid of the diary if she truly had nothing to hide.

Meanwhile, back at the police station, Lisa uncovered another potentially damaging clue. While looking through wedding photographs, she noticed Summer wearing the very same brooch that had been found inside Todd and Theo’s flat.

With the evidence beginning to stack up, suspicion around Summer only continued to grow.

Summer tries to flee (Credit: ITV)

Summer faces police questioning in Coronation Street

The drama continues later this week as Summer becomes the focus of Theo’s murder investigation.

After George reveals the disturbing journal entry and Kit spots the brooch clue in Lisa’s wedding photos, Lisa decides to bring Summer in for questioning despite Todd insisting she could never have killed Theo.

As the investigation intensifies, George opens up about what he saw on the night Theo died. But rather than defend herself quietly, Summer lashes out and turns the suspicion back onto George, suggesting he could be responsible for the murder himself.

At the same time, Christina’s false statements to the police threaten to make the situation even worse, while George eventually admits that Lisa already knows about Summer’s suspicious behaviour.

Fearing arrest is now inevitable, Summer secretly decides to flee Weatherfield and tells Todd she’s leaving for America that very afternoon.

However, just as she prepares to go, Summer suddenly remembers a witness who could finally help clear her name and prove she’s innocent once and for all.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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