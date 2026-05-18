In today’s early ITVX episode of Coronation Street (Monday, May 18), the pressure ramped up for Summer as fresh ‘evidence’ began to suggest she could be responsible for Theo’s death.

What started with the discovery of a troubling journal entry quickly escalated into something far more serious, and by the end of the episode, a wedding photo had only strengthened the case against her. Now, it looks increasingly likely that Lisa and Kit will be bringing Summer in for questioning very soon.

George found Summer’s journal (Credit: ITV)

George uncovers Summer’s journal secret

Over on the cobbles, Christina was busy with her tapestry when George decided he wasn’t quite ready to sit still and picked up some tidying instead. But what began as a simple clear-up took a dramatic turn when he came across Summer’s belongings scattered on the floor.

Her journal fell open, and George couldn’t help but notice the page it landed on. What he read was deeply concerning. Summer wrote about wanting to put a gun to Theo’s head and make him pay.

Alarmed by what he’d seen, George immediately showed Christina the entry. This was just as Summer walked back in and caught them going through her things.

Later, Summer confided in Todd before rushing off to burn the journal, determined to destroy anything that could be used against her. But she was caught in the act by George and Christina. The couple demanded answers and questioned why she would go to such lengths if she had nothing to hide.

Furious and upset, Summer hit back at the suggestion she might flee to America or be involved in Theo’s murder, insisting she couldn’t believe her so-called friends would suspect her of something so serious.

Things aren’t looking good for Summer (Credit: ITV)

Police uncover another major clue

As if things weren’t already looking bleak for Summer, the investigation took another twist back at the station.

Lisa printed off a selection of wedding photos to go through with Kit, who initially seemed reluctant as he flicked through them. But he suddenly stopped on one image that caught his attention.

In the photo, Kit recognised a brooch that had previously been found at Todd and Theo’s flat. And, it appeared someone at the wedding had been wearing it.

Lisa quickly took the image and placed it on the evidence board. It then became clear the person wearing the brooch was Summer.

With two separate pieces of evidence now pointing in her direction, is Summer really capable of killing Theo, or is she being wrongly pulled into a case that’s about to take another unexpected turn?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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