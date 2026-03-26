Coronation Street follow-up: Todd’s allies close in on Theo, but fans think Summer will go in for the kill

Coronation Street fans are already on edge after tonight’s dramatic episode (Thursday, March 26), as concern grows for Todd Grimshaw – and now viewers think Summer Spellman could be pushed to her absolute limit when it comes to Theo.

After a troubling confrontation involving Theo and Todd, George Shuttleworth and Summer joined forces to talk through what’s really been going on behind closed doors. Tensions are rising. And, some fans think this storyline will turn very dark.

George was concerned about Todd (Credit: ITV)

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George overheard Theo’s abuse in Coronation Street

The drama began earlier in the day when Todd turned down Theo’s advances, blaming a bad headache. Theo didn’t take it well and stormed out, only to return in a foul mood.

Later, as someone showered, Theo launched into a vile tirade from outside the bathroom door – cruelly mocking Todd’s appearance and calling him a ‘porker’ and ‘bride.’

But it wasn’t Todd inside the bathroom – it was George. Theo said it was harmless banter, but the damage was already done. When Todd walked in, he demanded answers.

George later tried to get Todd to open up about Theo’s behaviour, but Todd shut him down, insisting everything was perfectly ‘fine.’

Still uneasy, George shared his concerns with Summer. As the pieces began to fall into place, she was left shaken – especially as she realised Todd has largely been facing this alone, with her as his only real family on the Street.

Back at the flat, Todd appeared to side with Theo, dismissing George as ‘a drama queen’ before heading to bed with him – a move that only deepened the worry.

Will Summer kill Theo? (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans predict Summer will kill abusive Theo

Now that Summer is beginning to see the truth, fans are speculating that her reaction could be explosive – with some even suggesting she might take drastic action against Theo.

Viewers will know Theo is among the five possible victims in the show’s flash forward murder mystery. But could he be the one who dies? And could Summer be the one responsible?

Taking to Reddit, one fan shared their theory: “Summer will kill Theo. Harriet Bibby is taking an extended break apparently soon – Theo essentially killed Billy and has been abusing her other dad Todd for ages. Imagine she found of both of these pieces of information at once, still caught up in her grief. It would be a real shock to see her character do something like that so I think it’s possible…”

Others were quick to agree, with one replying: “That’s such a good theory,” while another added: “I agree. I said in another post recently that she was capable of it.”

Actress Harriet Bibby has also hinted that Summer could be heading for a breaking point. Speaking to the Mirror, she teased: “So many things have happened to Summer. Is this the straw that breaks the camel’s back? It would not be a shock if it was.

“The loss of Billy and the abuse of Todd are huge injustices. They’re down to one person and that’s Theo. So, if she found out, would she be as logical and empathetic as she has been in the past? I wonder if she would actually become quite angry and try to balance the scales of that injustice. It’s very possible that Summer would want to kill Theo. If Theo is the person that is murdered, then definitely, eyes would be on her.”

With emotions running high and secrets continuing to unravel, all eyes are now on Summer – and just how far she might go.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV. What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!