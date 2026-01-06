Coronation Street follow-up: Huge ‘clue’ Summer could help bring Todd and Theo storyline to an end

Todd made an emotional promise to Summer in tonight’s Coronation Street (Tuesday, January 6), swearing he wasn’t going anywhere and would be right by her side as she faces life without Billy.

The moment came in the aftermath of the devastating Corriedale car pile-up earlier this week, which tragically claimed Billy Mayhew’s life.

But with Summer now leaning more and more on Todd, could she finally start to notice that something isn’t right – and that Theo has been abusing him?

Todd has been there to comfort Summer (Credit: ITV)

Summer and Todd grieve Billy in Coronation Street

Viewers watched Summer open up in a heartbreaking heart-to-heart with Todd inside the flat he shares with Theo. Struggling to process yet another loss, Summer admitted she’s now lost three dads.

Drew had died, then Paul, and now Billy. That left Todd as the only father figure she still has.

Summer reflected on how each of them had played a different role in her life. Todd had always been the ‘funny’ one, Paul the ‘silly’ one who felt more like a brother. But Billy was the one who truly felt like a dad – the person who told her off, chased her about uni essays and reminded her to stay on top of her medication. He was always there when it mattered.

Moved by her words, Todd reassured Summer that although he could never replace Billy – even calling him the best person he’d ever known – he wasn’t going anywhere. He promised to support her through whatever comes next.

Theo, meanwhile, kept quiet about the terrible truth that he’d left Billy to die in the burning van. Putting on a caring front, he offered Summer his condolences. But later, away from her, Theo pressured Todd into abandoning his plan to leave him, promising he wouldn’t treat him badly again. He insisted he needed Todd just as much as Summer did.

Summer and Todd grieve together (Credit: ITV)

Huge ‘clue’ Summer could expose Theo abuse

According to upcoming Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Summer’s grief sees her spending even more time with Todd – something Theo is bound to resent, given his attempts to isolate Todd from the people who care about him.

As they prepare for Billy’s funeral, Summer and Todd choose a photo and talk through the eulogy. The raw emotion becomes too much for Summer when an ambulance arrives at the undertaker’s with Billy’s body inside.

And with Summer going through Billy’s belongings, there’s a chance she could stumble across something he left behind – a note or sign hinting at Theo’s abuse of Todd. After all, Billy was the only one who knew the truth.

With Summer so close to Todd and keeping a watchful eye on Theo, it’s becoming harder for his behaviour to go unnoticed. Could Summer be the one who finally exposes Theo’s abuse once and for all?

