Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist

Coronation Street’s Carl Webster was given some devastating news in Monday, December 22’s episode.It came as a huge shock to him to learn his mother had died.

Although he hadn’t seen her in years, he was crushed to learn she’d secretly been battling cancer.

Fans believe they may have worked out a Carl and Debbie twist (Credit: ITV)

Debbie received a text ahead of the sad news

The sad news came during Ronnie’s stag do, ahead of his upcoming wedding to Carl’s sister, Debbie.

Unbeknownst to Carl, Debbie had received a message from his mum, Elaine, but neglected to tell him about it.

The message read: ‘Call me back please. We need to talk to Carl.’

Carl was crushed by the news of his mum’s passing (Credit: ITV)

While, of course, she could have been referring to telling him about the cancer, some Coronation Street fans now think they’ve predicted a further twist.

Could Elaine have wanted to tell Carl the truth about his parentage before she passed?

Coronation Street fans predict Webster family secret

One fan suggested: “[Debbie] would have been 18 and wasn’t on the show in 1986 when he was born. Calling it now, I think this’ll be a reveal down the line, maybe coming out when Debbie’s dementia progresses!”

A second added: “Without a doubt. There have been hints for some time now, including her recent conversation with Glenda when she asked whether Debbie regretted not having children.”

A third echoed the sentiment, saying: “Anyone else think Debbie is actually Carl’s mother, had him as a teenager and her Dad and Elaine raised him?”

With Debbie off screen from 1985 until 2019, and Carl born in 1986, fans seem to think it’s a plausible theory.

Carl has been stealing from Debbie (Credit: ITV)

Since his arrival in Weatherfield, Carl’s behaviour has gone from bad to worse. Having an affair with his brother’s wife, stealing cars, running Tyrone over and sleeping with James, just to name a few of his misdemeanors…

His most recent scheme has seen him stealing money directly from Debbie and the Chariot Square Hotel.

Could this new theory mean he’s been stealing from his own mother all along?

If that is the case, will he feel any remorse in the end?

