Pre-Christmas tragedy revealed early as ITVX releases emotional Coronation Street death

Viewers watching Monday’s early ITVX drop of Coronation Street (December 22) were met with heartbreaking scenes as the soap confirmed the death of a major character off-screen.

The devastating news reached Carl Webster while he was at Ronnie’s stag do, when a sudden phone call left him shaken.

Later, Debbie pulled Ronnie aside and made it clear there was something Carl couldn’t be told, warning that if the truth came out, his reaction could make an already painful situation far worse.

Carl’s mum died (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street ITVX episode airs Webster death

Carl Webster rocked up to Ronnie Bailey’s stag do at the Rovers, suited, booted and clearly ready for a night out. But the celebrations barely got going before tensions flared, as Kevin arrived and quickly realised he wasn’t the only Webster brother on the guest list. He then stormed off, fuming.

Carl didn’t stick around for long either. A sudden phone call cut the night short, delivering devastating news that stopped him in his tracks. Sadly, his mum, Elaine, had died. The party atmosphere vanished instantly, replaced by shock and heartbreak.

Back at the flat, Carl broke down in front of Abi as he revealed that his mum had been ill with cancer and knew she was dying for months without telling him. He couldn’t believe she hadn’t tried to contact him before she died.

He then reminisced about how Elaine was a ‘formidable’ force and that they had a fractured relationship. He then issued Abi with an apology. After all, she’s now stuck with someone not even a mother could love.

Debbie told Ronnie to keep her secret (Credit: ITV)

Debbie asks Ronnie to keep secret from Carl

After Debbie Webster found out about the death of Elaine, she tried to comfort Carl the best she could. When Abi shared her anger towards Elaine for not informing Carl about her diagnosis, Debbie did her best to show Elaine in a good light.

She told Carl that she hadn’t heard from Elaine in years, not since her dad’s death.

However, Debbie then admitted to Ronnie later on that Elaine had contacted her recently but she’d ignored her calls.

Carl could never find out that Elaine had tried to get in touch as it would break him that she never picked up the phone.

Ronnie vowed to keep Debbie’s secret, but will it get out?

