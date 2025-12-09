Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year: First look as Debbie Webster gets wed to Ronnie

In Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year, Debbie Webster’s big wedding day finally arrives in a festive event.

Elsewhere, Evelyn stumbles upon someone left for dead.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year

Christmas Coronation Street spoilers

1. Adam comforts Eva

Adam nudges Eva to get her feelings down on paper, suggesting a little letter therapy might help. Just then, Alya pops in, and Adam panics, shoving a jewellery box at Eva to hide – it’s Alya’s gift, don’t ask questions. Maggie’s lurking, eyes sharp as a hawk, watching Eva sneak it away.

She rummages through Eva’s handbag, expecting scandal, but finds only a harmless engraved necklace… until she spots Eva’s secret letter.

Eyes widening, Maggie immediately plots. Adam and Alya must be dragged into the family Christmas chaos.

Meanwhile, Susie pipes up she wants a baby sibling, leaving Ben grinning and Eva slightly spooked. Carl drops the bomb that Eva’s credit card turned up at a hotel, intensifying Maggie’s suspicious smirk. Ben explains Will had used it.

Later, Adam finds a tearful Eva in the backyard, heart on her sleeve. She hates lying to Ben, but Adam soothes her and reassures her that she ‘had no choice.’ What else is she hiding on the cobbles?

2. Becky pays Costello a visit in Coronation Street spoilers

Lisa’s floored when she gets a text from Carla saying she wants her name off the mortgage – classy timing, made worse when Carla then posts a smug cocktail snap, ‘living her best life.’ Lisa swallows the sting and pretends she’s fine.

Later, she shares that Costello’s improving and being moved to rehab, while Becky forces a smile that’s basically panic in disguise.

When Costello’s wheeled out, Becky swoops in, flashes Lisa’s police badge at the porter, and coolly insists she’ll take over from here.

Costello’s face says it all – pure, wide-eyed terror.

3. Hen do chaos

When Ronnie announces her pals have organised a surprise hen do, Debbie musters her brightest fake smile. Sally, Christina, Glenda and Bernie are already perched and ready to party, waiting for their no-show bride.

Meanwhile at the stag, Ronnie casually drops that Debbie wants him to have power of attorney – and control of her finances. Carl overhears and nearly collapses.

Bernie then gets a call. Debbie’s in Leeds and won’t be joining the festivities. The hens decide to celebrate anyway, but the fun screeches to a halt when Abi suddenly dashes out after a frantic phone call from Carl.

4. Lisa worries about Carla’s safety in Coronation Street spoilers

Becky tells Lisa to ditch the stress and enjoy a festive Christmas vibe, but things quickly get very personal. When Lisa complains about tension in her neck, Becky offers a massage… and things get cheeky as Becky plants a kiss on the back of Lisa’s neck.

Lisa freezes, forcing a polite smile. Will she give in or resist?

Meanwhile, Becky tempts her with the idea that nothing’s stopping them from reigniting their old life together. Lisa, torn, secretly texts Carla pouring her heart out, confessing how much she loves her and would do anything to win her back.

Even as Lisa watches Betsy tear into her presents with delight, Becky’s playful kisses continue, and tension simmers.

Her anxiety spikes when a text from Roy reveals Carla never checked into her Lanzarote hotel. Christmas magic? Or looming chaos? Either way, Lisa’s caught in a messy, emotional tangle.

5. Carl gets a call

Carl sneaks a look at his bank balance after quietly shifting more cash out of Debbie’s account.

Meanwhile, Debbie pointedly swipes away yet another message from Elaine, choosing silence over explanations.

Carl then soon answers his phone and his face drops… He then confesses to James that his mum’s death sent him spiralling, and he regrets the drunken text he sent. James, ever the mischief-maker, threatens to spill the beans to Abi. Can Carl sweet talk him into silence?

6. Merry Michaelis Christmas in Coronation Street spoilers

Sally, Brody, Joanie and Shanice park outside the prison, grinning like mischief-makers, and hoist a banner reading ‘Happy Christmas Mum’ right in front of a security camera.

Fingers crossed Lou spots it because nothing says festive cheer like waving at a camera for your incarcerated mum!

7. Driscoll dinner drama

Maggie Driscoll can barely hide her disgust as she watches Ben and Eva exchange gifts with all the lovey-dovey energy of a Hallmark movie. Meanwhile, Daniel and Bertie swing by the pub with a present for Megan, and Maggie, ever the hostess, insists they stay for lunch. Will grits his teeth and masks his fury.

Across the table, Adam hands Alya a sparkling necklace, gushing about love and casually suggesting they move in together. Alya is over the moon. Panicked Eva frantically digs through her bag, realising her secret letter has vanished. Adam takes her hand just as Ben walks in and catches the moment.

As the Driscolls sit down, Maggie throws Eva a look that could kill, while Will silently fumes at Daniel. Oblivious, Ollie and Lauren get along like a dream.

Lunch ends with Secret Santa, and when Ben opens his gift, his jaw drops. Drama, tension, and Christmas chaos? Classic Corrie.

8. Evelyn finds someone left for dead

As the cobbles try to recover from Christmas Day chaos, Evelyn stumbles upon a shocking scene – one poor resident is slumped in the ginnel, clearly having taken a nasty knock and left for dead.

There will be gasps, panic, and everyone wondering just what on earth happened over the festive mayhem.

9. Theo surprises Todd

When Theo asks Todd if he’s excited for Christmas, Todd dodges, chatting about being back at work, causing Theo’s eyebrows to shoot up. Back from a shopping spree, Theo drops the bomb. He’s hosting Christmas dinner and doing all the cooking. Todd’s eyes widen.

George, Christina, Summer and Glenda join for lunch, and when Summer reveals she’s scored Andrew Scott tickets for Todd (because she knows his secret crush), Theo’s mood darkens. Charades turn chaotic when Theo smashes a wine glass in a huff.

Then he casually announces a mini-break – perfect, except it clashes with Summer’s gift. Todd beams… then freezes under Theo’s icy glare. Will he dare defy him, or bite his tongue?

New Year Coronation Street spoilers

1. Becky plans her escape

Kit pops into the hospital to see Costello, dropping the bomb that he’s tracked down the flat. He knows it belongs to him, but of course, it’s empty. Costello stays tight-lipped, giving nothing away. Once Kit leaves, Becky sneaks out of the en suite, giving Costello a cheeky thanks for covering her back.

Lisa tells Becky she’s happy to move to Spain, but not before Carla hears the news from her. Meanwhile, Betsy and Lauren chill at No.6, blissfully unaware of Becky’s scheming.

Becky decides it’s time to accelerate her plan, with terrifying consequences looming! Lisa slips Sarah an envelope, instructing her to return Carla’s engagement ring when she finally shows up.

At Chariot Square, Becky convinces Lisa to ditch their phones for ‘safety,’ promising to return with replacements before they dash for the ferry.

2. Shona panics in Coronation Street spoilers

As Shona wrestles with the Christmas decorations, a sudden twinge leaves her gasping.

David leaps into action, insisting he’s driving her to get checked. Festive cheer quickly turning into a dash to the cobbles’ emergency department!

3. Todd’s ready to leave Theo

Dinner chaos on the cobbles? Oh yes. Todd’s orange juice mishap turns messy fast. He dashes to the gents to rinse it, only for Billy to spot the bruises he’s been hiding. Todd insists he’s partly to blame for Theo’s temper, but Billy’s concern spikes.

Back at George and Glenda’s joint bash, the bistro buzzes with chatter. Nick nudges Todd into a run, and Sarah blurts he had a teenage crush. Theo’s glare could slice glass.

Christina’s annoyed Glenda forgot the cake, so Theo ‘volunteers’ to fetch one… dragging Todd along, much to Billy’s worry.

Cake in hand, Theo erupts at Todd’s flirting with Nick, speeds off, leaving Todd stranded. Later, New Year’s Eve at the Rovers is tense. Billy and Summer drop by, Theo quizzes Billy about domestic abuse, and Todd nervously waits.

When Theo’s phone rings, Todd bolts, but will Theo’s desperate voicemail make him rethink his escape?

4. Amy worries about Asha

As the wedding coach rolls off, Asha drops the bomb she’s ditched her antidepressants, causing Amy to panic.

Then spotting Amy whispering to Cassie, Tracy loses it, launching a dramatic tirade at Cassie for getting a little too cosy with her daughter.

5. It’s Debbie and Ronnie’s wedding day

Wedding bells on the cobbles are ringing… but of course, nothing’s simple! As Sally, Bernie, Christina, and Glenda help Debbie with her big day prep, Debbie panics as her specs are broken!

Bernie promises to conjure up some lucky vibes, because every bride needs a bit of magic.

Guests start arriving at the venue, yet Bernie and Debbie are mysteriously missing.

When Debbie finally makes her grand entrance, she instantly senses the simmering tension between Kevin and Carl and orders them to chill. With the dementia choir warming up for a heartwarming (and slightly chaotic) performance, all eyes are on Debbie.

Will Carl and Kevin manage to bury the hatchet long enough for Debbie and Ronnie’s dream wedding to go off without a hitch? Or will their feud turn the ceremony into a full-blown catastrophe?

6. Abi schemes against Carl

Abi casually tells Carl she’s heading out shopping, but the moment she’s alone with Tracy, the nerves hit. She’s terrified her relationship might be on shaky ground.

Things get even spicier when she spots a bag stuffed with cash in Carl’s car boot. Heart racing, she clutches it… only to arrive at the hotel and find it gone. Abi spots Kevin outside and blurts out her fear that Carl’s planning a sneaky getaway. Kevin’s not impressed.

As he rises to make his speech for Debbie, everyone’s holding their breath. What’s he plotting, and will Carl be able to wriggle out of this one?

7. Kit investigates

Sarah tells Kit Carla’s ignoring emails again, suspicious, right? Kit flicks through her diary, raising more questions than answers.

He then asks Asha to dig with the ambulance crew about what Costello said. She calls back, reporting he kept repeating three words. Kit’s eyes widen. Could it be a secret location clue?

8. Carl and Ronnie have a heartfelt chat

Carl tells Ronnie he wants one last visit to see his mum’s body, and he kindly offers to tag along. At the hotel, Ryan’s chasing an invoice but hits a wall as Carl’s changed the passwords, raising eyebrows. Meanwhile, Carl opens up to Ronnie about his loveless childhood shaping his adult heart.

When Ronnie cheekily asks if he truly loves Abi, Carl’s left squirming, caught between honesty and hiding his feelings.

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!