Coronation Street early release reveals Maggie Driscoll’s sinister backstory in dramatic flashback scenes

In today’s early-bird Coronation Street drop on ITVX (Monday, December 8), viewers were hit with a bombshell as Maggie Driscoll’s long-buried deadly secret finally surfaced.

While she was busy celebrating her 65th in true Maggie style – big party, big crowd, and an ego to match – the episode suddenly shifted into flashback mode.

And that’s when the truth spilled out to viewers – a shocking revelation Maggie has managed to keep hidden for years…

Maggie killed her husband (Credit: ITV)

A birthday to remember for Maggie Driscoll

Maggie Driscoll was positively buzzing about turning 65, and she made sure the entire Street was fully aware of her very important milestone. With poor Ollie roped into baking her a cake and a gigantic birthday banner draped across the Rovers, Maggie was in her absolute element.

The pub quickly filled with punters ready to toast the self-appointed queen of the day, but Maggie couldn’t resist stirring the pot. She invited Maria, knowing full well she and Eva couldn’t stand each other.

Naturally, Eva tried (and failed) to ban Maria from the bash, sparking yet another classic Maggie/Eva showdown.

Ben tried to reassure Eva that she just had to put up with a few more hours of Maggie being the centre of attention and then it would all be over.

But, this was a difficult task. Especially as Maggie was digging for dirt on Eva and Adam’s past relationship. Eek.

Maggie and Alan’s relationship was toxic (Credit: ITV)

Maggie Coronation Street flashback unveils murder twist

In flashback scenes, Maggie was taken back to her birthday decades ago. This also happened to coincide with the death of Ben’s dad – Alan.

Viewers were introduced to a much younger Maggie, along with her lads Ben and Finlay. And, of course, husband Alan.

Alan and Maggie’s relationship was rather toxic, with Maggie never believing that Alan was good enough for both herself and her boys. She even branded him a ‘cheap skate’ because he didn’t earn lots and had to be careful with money.

The pair would often argue, with things turning physical as tensions escalated, even in front of their children.

When Ben was eleven, another heated row ended in tragedy as Maggie and Alan started arguing on the stairs. Maggie then told Alan to leave her and the kids before pushing him. Oomph.

Alan then tumbled down the stairs and presumably died as he lay lifeless on the floor, with Maggie in shock at what she’d just done… But, with one of the boys witnessing the incident, will Maggie’s secret threaten to come out?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!