Coronation Street theory suspects Maggie Driscoll killed soap legend following key ‘clue’

Reports are swirling that Maggie will soon be unmasked as a Coronation Street killer, with whispers of a shocking crime committed long before she set foot on the cobbles.

As her mysterious backstory begins to unravel, viewers are asking the ultimate question: Could Maggie be responsible for the death of one of Weatherfield’s most beloved icons?

Theories are flying, and if fan speculation proves true, the Street may never look at Maggie, or its history, the same way again.

Maggie has a big secret (Credit: ITV)

Maggie Driscoll set for killer twist

Maggie Driscoll arrived into the cobbles a few weeks ago after dropping the bombshell that she was the true owner of the Rovers. Her son Ben had bought the pub with her money.

Fancying herself as a landlady, Maggie ruffled daughter-in-law Eva’s feathers. However, she then allowed her to hold the landlady title as long as she remained her boss.

Since then, Maggie’s been having a fair few disputes with Eva Price over the best way to run the pub.

And, she recently arose some suspicion from viewers after she was seen attempting to borrow a punch bowl from the Barlows.

As Amy tried to find the bowl for Maggie, Maggie looked in their cupboard and looked horrified. She then tried to brush her shock off, but something had definitely put her at unease.

The Sun has now revealed that a special flashback episode is set to reveal that Maggie’s a secret killer. And, she was responsible for killing off a key character before she turned up onto the Street.

A source said: “When viewers see whose death Maggie was behind it will really send shockwaves through ­Weatherfield and life will never quite be the same again for her.

“The killing happened prior to her moving into the Rovers Return with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, and none of them will be aware of it.

“But it will all come out in a bombshell storyline leading up to the festive season.”

But, could this have anything to do with what she found at the Barlows?

Deirdre died in 2015 (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory rewrites history with Deirdre death twist

A jaw-dropping new fan theory has emerged suggesting that Maggie Driscoll may have played a sinister role in the death of Street icon Deirdre Barlow. According to the speculation, Maggie only realised her eerie connection to the Barlows while rummaging through their home in search of a bowl.

Deirdre’s off-screen death in 2015 was attributed to a brain aneurysm, following the real-life passing of actress Anne Kirkbride. But now, fans are questioning whether that was the whole story.

One viewer theorised: “I think there’s gotta be a twist that Maggie might have been involved with Deirdre’s death and someone possibly Tracy will soon go berserk after finding out the truth that Deirdre was murdered and Maggie did it and go against the Driscolls.”

It’s a chilling thought. Was Deirdre Maggie’s victim all along? Or, did she kill someone else entirely?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

