Maggie Driscoll’s dark past finally uncovered as special flashback reveals Coronation Street murder secret

Maggie Driscoll hasn’t been in Coronation Street long, but she’s already stirring up plenty of drama – and it looks like she’s hiding a seriously dark secret.

After only a few weeks on the cobbles, Maggie’s managed to ruffle feathers and win friends in equal measure. She’s gone head-to-head with Eva in the Rovers, offered Asha some much-needed support, and even helped Will wriggle out of trouble after his rebellious antics.

But things might not be as innocent as they seem. Rumours are swirling that Maggie’s past could be far murkier than she’s letting on, with whispers of a shocking murder secret set to come to light.

Could Weatherfield’s newest arrival be hiding something deadly?

Maggie’s arrival onto the Street

Maggie Driscoll made a dramatic entrance on Coronation Street when she turned up at Eva’s party in the Rovers. She dropped a bombshell. Ben hadn’t bought the pub for Eva. He’d used Maggie’s money, making her the real landlady.

Eva was furious. She’d just been surprised by Ben and thought the pub was hers. After some arguing, Maggie agreed Eva could run the pub. Her name could go above the door. But Maggie made it clear she was still calling the shots behind the scenes.

Maggie isn’t all business. She has a heart and puts family first. She showed her softer side when she helped a struggling Asha Alahan. She encouraged Asha to open up and even called an ambulance when needed.

But the Driscolls have arrived with ‘a suitcase full of secrets.’ It seems Maggie may also have a dark side. And with a shocking past reported to be coming to light, Weatherfield residents may soon find out just how dangerous she can be.

Maggie Driscoll death secret reveal in Coronation Street

The Sun has reported that a special flashback episode is in store for Maggie. It will reveal that she’s hiding a huge secret. She’s killed someone. And, someone viewers know well.

The murder would’ve took place before Maggie came to the cobbles, with a source telling the publication: “When viewers see whose death Maggie was behind it will really send shockwaves through ­Weatherfield and life will never quite be the same again for her.

“The killing happened prior to her moving into the Rovers Return with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, and none of them will be aware of it.

“But it will all come out in a bombshell storyline leading up to the festive season.”

But, who could Maggie have killed? We won’t have long to wait until we find out!

