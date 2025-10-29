Coronation Street star Pauline McLynn teases festive drama for Maggie Driscoll

Pauline McLynn has just joined the cast of Coronation Street as Maggie Driscoll – and she’s already teased big things are on the way.

Maggie – Ben’s mum and Eva’s mother-in-law – rocked up in Weatherfield on Monday evening (October 27).

After declaring herself the new ‘landlady’ over the Rovers, there’s lots more to come for the character.

Maggie and the Driscolls arrived this week (Credit: ITV)

Maggie Driscoll – new Coronation Street landlady

Maggie Driscoll didn’t arrive onto the Street until the very end of Monday night’s episode. But, oh wow, did she make an impact in such a short space of time.

At the start of the episode, Eva Price was thrilled to be gifted the Rovers by husband Ben.

But, the mood was soon dampened when it turned out that Ben hadn’t actually yet paid the cash to make the pub officially theirs.

Ben had been so desperate to get his hands on the pub that he hadn’t figured out a way to raise the funds for it, crushing Eva’s hopes and dreams as a result.

He later told Eva though that he’d sorted everything out and that they also now owned the pub. For real, this time.

Once the celebratory party had well and truly started, Ben’s mum Maggie also arrived. She shocked everyone by announcing that the pub had been bought with her money.

Placing herself behind the bar, she then titled herself as the new ‘landlady’ of the Rovers. Iconic, if you ask us.

Maggie’s going to be bring us some memorable scenes (Credit: ITV)

Pauline McLynn teases ‘bad behaviour’ for Maggie Driscoll over Christmas

And, this is just the start for Maggie as she’s now one to mess around with! Actress Pauline McLynn has now teased that there’s lots in store for the character and that she’s one to keep an eye on.

Speaking to the Metro, Pauline McLynn teased: “She’s fiercely loyal and protective of her family. There’ll be things happening over Christmas where you think, ‘Oh come on, that’s very bad behaviour at the very least!’

“Maggie likes to throw in the most outrageous things just to see how far she can go. But often that line has been long passed!”

This comes after Corrie producer Kate Brooks revealed that the Driscolls will be at the centre of the drama on Christmas Day, in what will be a true ‘community-based’ episode. But, what will Maggie get up to this festive season? And, should Weatherfield be worried?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!