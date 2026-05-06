Chloe Madeley shocked she survived James Haskell divorce: ‘Trauma, toxicity and the worst breakup ever’

Chloe Madeley’s split from James Haskell came back under the spotlight this week, as her ex-mother-in-law discussed their relationship during her son’s stint on Celebs Go Dating.

James is looking for love on the E4 show. And, during an episode earlier this week, his mum Susie had a lot to say about their failed union.

However, according to Chloe, James wasn’t exactly blameless in their split…

Chloe Madeley shares a young daughter with ex James Haskell (Credit: Splash News)

Chloe Madeley’s concerns for daughter ahead of James Haskell split

Speaking on the No Parental Guidance podcast, Chloe explained how the pair have formed a friendship post-divorce. However, there was a time that Chloe was unconvinced that she’d even survive the divorce.

Opening up on the “worst breakup imaginable”, Chloe told of the reasons she decided to leave her marriage.

“Me and my ex-husband, as much as we had the worst breakup imaginable when our marriage fell apart, we’ve managed to co-parent respectfully throughout all the trauma and toxicity, and it was a lot.

“We’ve managed to come out the other side, very surprisingly to me more than anyone, having formed a completely new bond and new relationship and a new friendship.”

She also explained that “one of the many, many reasons” the couple separated was because she didn’t want their daughter Bodhi to see them argue anymore.

“One of the reasons I left my marriage was because it was so bad, it was becoming harder and harder to keep it from her and she was only a baby,” she said.

Bodhi is now three years old.

Chloe revealed why she decided to leave her marriage (Credit: Splash News)

‘I do have quite a strong opinion on why it went wrong’

James’ mum, meanwhile, appears to have struck a nerve with her latest comments about Chloe.

Speaking alongside her James on Celebs Go Dating, Susie said: “I’m not sure where he’s gone wrong because, prior to his wedding, I met lots of lovely girlfriends. Each of them loved me, which is a bonus.

“I do have quite a strong opinion on why I think it went wrong. You can’t have two stars because then you have them competing for the floor space the whole time.”

James is now looking for love on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Splash News)

Chloe’s ‘dig’ at her ex-mother-in-law

Posting on her Stories following the episode, Chloe reshared a post that read: “Does anyone else feel like there are just some people in life who you have to follow around with a dustpan and brush so you can sweep up all the crap they keep dropping on the floor?

“Orrrr is that just me? Honestly if you’re reading this and you can’t relate you’re probably a crap dropper.”

Over to you, Susie…

Read more: Chloe Madeley shares update on daughter Bodhi after car crash with James Haskell

Celebs Go Dating is on E4 weeknights at 9pm.

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