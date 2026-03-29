Chloe Madeley shares update on daughter Bodhi, 3, following ‘car accident with dad James Haskell’

Chloe Madeley has posted a new picture of daughter Bodhi, following reports she was involved in a car accident with ex-husband James Haskell.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announced their separation in October 2023, after five years of marriage. The pair mutually decided to split at the end of September 2023.

However, new pictures show the pair back together this weekend, amid reports that James and Bodhi were involved in a car accident.

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James Haskell and Chloe Madeley split towards the end of 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

James Haskell and daughter Bodhi ‘involved in car accident’

New pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show Chloe arriving to see James’ £100k black Range Rover had been involved in a road traffic collision in north London. It’s reported that he was involved in a car crash while out driving with their daughter Bodhi, three.

Chloe picked up her daughter while James spoke to police. Photos showed the heavy damage to the front of the ex rugby player’s car. The vehicle, which also sustained damage to the windscreen, was later removed from the roadside.

Chloe has said Bodhi is her ‘best friend’ (Credit: Instagram)

‘My baby and my best friend’

As reports emerged, Chloe posted a new picture of daughter Bodhi, looking safe, well and cheeky as ever.

The snap showed Bodhi with her tongue out, looking at the camera. Chloe added a neon heart to the picture.

The update came hours after Chloe shared a reel of pictures of Bodhi. She captioned the post: “I always said: ‘I hope when I have a kid they have a big personality and they make me laugh.’ Safe to say I won my own lottery. I know mums aren’t supposed to call their kids their best friend, something about parental boundaries, but my little girl is both my baby and my best friend and I couldn’t be happier or prouder about it.”

James, meanwhile, is among the stars who have signed up to appear on the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Read more: James Haskell ‘kissed’ Helen Skelton on blind date

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