James Haskell has opened up about his marriage split from Chloe Madeley, admitting that his drinking was a factor in the end of their relationship.

Chloe, 37, and James, 40, announced the end of their marriage back in 2023. They’d been together since 2014 and married since 2018 and share daughter Bodhi, two.

Why did Chloe Madeley split from James Haskell?

During an appearance at the Pub in the Park festival over the weekend, per Daily Mail, James opened up about the end of his marriage to Chloe.

“If I put more time into my marriage than I did Guinness, then I wouldn’t be divorced now,” the former England rugby star said.

However, James did go on to say that despite their split, he and Chloe have a good relationship now and are co-parenting their daughter, Bodhi.

“It’s one of those things in life where some things don’t work out, but I have so much love for my daughter and Chloe. It’s teamwork. What we all forget is when you have children and a marriage finishes, it’s all about the kids. Chloe and I are amazing co-parents. Our priority is always Bodhi.”

James reveals his relationship status

Elsewhere in his appearance at the festival, James revealed that he’s single. The news comes a couple of months after it was revealed that James and former Big Brother star Sara McLean had split.

The couple were spotted together at the Cheltenham Festival in March. However, they called it quits a few days later after having a “lover’s tiff”.

“James isn’t really in the settling-down stage just yet. He wasn’t really ready to go public with Sara, to be honest,” a source told The Sun at the time. “They’d had a couple of drinks, got touchy-feely, and then got photographed holding hands, which James wasn’t thrilled about.”

Speaking at the festival over the weekend, James said: “I don’t really date. My priority is not that at the moment. I don’t need anyone. I’m very happy and comfortable. My focus is, obviously, saying goodbye to my dad, work, and being the best dad in the best order.”

James Haskell supported by Chloe Madeley as he mourns his dad

James’ appearance at the festival comes after he announced the death of his father.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, James posted a series of snaps of his father.

“This is never an easy thing to write. My dad has passed away, and while it’s unbearably sad, it’s also a celebration of an incredible man. He had more energy, more wit, and more heart than anyone I’ve ever known,” he wrote.

He later added: “In the end, he was in a bad way, and though it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye, there’s comfort in knowing he’s now at peace. He leaves behind a huge hole in our lives, especially for my mum and brother, but we will hold onto the memories that made him who he was.”

Ex-wife Chloe was one of the thousands who liked James’ post.

At the Pub in the Park Festival, James admitted it was a “difficult time” for him at the moment following the death of the “cornerstone” of his family.

