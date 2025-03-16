James Haskell and his new girlfriend Sara McLean have reportedly split, just days after going public with their romance.

The relationship – James‘ first public one since his split from Chloe Madeley – was revealed just a few days ago.

James Haskell new romance ‘confirmed’

Earlier this week, former rugby star James, 39, was spotted with his new girlfriend at Cheltenham Festival.

The new girlfriend in question was former Big Brother star Sara McLean. Sara, 34, was on the show back in 2012, finishing in fourth place.

She had previously had romances with Strictly star Ben Cohen, cricketer Shane Warne, and TOWIE’S Mario Falcone. She was also in a relationship with former Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard.

During their day at the races, James and Sara were spotted looking cosy. In one snap obtained by the MailOnline, the couple could be seen holding hands as they watched the horses.

James Haskell and Sara McLean’s romance at an end

However, just days after going public with their romance, their relationship is reportedly at an end following a “lover’s tiff”.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “James isn’t really in the settling-down stage just yet. He wasn’t really ready to go public with Sara, to be honest.

“They’d had a couple of drinks, got touchy-feely, and then got photographed holding hands, which James wasn’t thrilled about,” they then continued.

The snaps reportedly poured cold water on the romance and caused a rift between the pair.

“They had a bit of a lovers’ tiff and, right now, it’s fair to say they’re not officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” they then added.

However, the source did add that James and Sara are still speaking, so could well “be back on again by next week”!

ED! has contacted James and Sara’s reps for comment.

James and Chloe split in 2023 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

James’ new relationship could ‘sting’ Chloe Madeley

Despite splitting in 2023, James’ new relationship could have stung his ex-wife, Chloe, according to a human behaviour expert and psychologist.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Jessen James said: “Enough time has likely passed for Chloe Madeley to have processed the breakup. So she may be emotionally settled. However, from a psychological perspective, the choice to debut a new relationship so publicly could still catch her off guard. Or it could bring back some lingering feelings. Even if she’s mostly moved on.”

He then went on to say how going public at Cheltenham Festival – somewhere Chloe and James previously enjoyed days out – could sting.

“It could sting a bit since going to a place where they had happy memories together might bring some old feelings back,” he said.

“Psychologically, shared places can hold emotional attachment. Especially when an ex is making new memories and potentially overriding those memories with you. It can make that person feel a loss and unsettled feeling in their mind. Even if Chloe is over it,” he then added.

