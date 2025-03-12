James Haskell goes public with new Big Brother star ‘girlfriend’ who boasts Strictly star among famous exes

James Haskell has been spotted holding hands with his reported new girlfriend, a Big Brother star who has a slew of famous exes…

James and Chloe Madeley announced their split in 2023, just over a year after welcoming daughter Bodhi. Since then, James has been back on the dating scene as a single man.

Earlier this year, he was linked with Helen Barclay, who shared an uncanny resemblance to Chloe.

But this week, the rugby star was snapped out at the Cheltenham Festival with another new woman.

The one-time rugby ace has been seen with a new woman (Credit: YouTube)

James Haskell and ‘new girlfriend’ Sara go to the races

On Wednesday (March 12) James was seen attending the Cheltenham Festival with Sara McLean.

The pair looked rather cosy, with James rocking a blue suit and waistcoat. Meanwhile, Sara looked glam in a cream short dress and a long black coat.

In one snap, James and Sara could be seen holding hands as they watched the track

Sara appeared on Big Brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is James’ ‘new girlfriend’?

James’ reported new girlfriend Sara is a beauty queen and reality star – who was a finalist on Big Brother in 2012.

Sara’s exes include the likes of rugby and Strictly star Ben Cohen, Shane Warne and TOWIE star Mario Falcone.

She reportedly had a three-month romance with Ben following his split from his wife Abby in 2015.

“Sara can confirm that she was in a relationship with Ben. It ended several months ago,” a spokesman told MailOnline at the time.

She is also mum to two children, reportedly with sales director Peter Lloyd.

During her Big Brother stint, Sara shocked viewers and her housemates when she performed a rendition of God Save The Queen before gushing about the royals in a pro-monarchy rant.

Another notable moment was when she threatened to punch model Arron Lowe. This came after he spoke about pouring the remaining housemates’ alcohol down a sink.

James had no comment when ED! contacted his representative for comment.

James linked to previous woman

I’m A Celeb star James’ reported new romance comes months after he was spotted with another woman, Helen Barclay.

James’ romance with the mother of two was made public when the pair were photographed together on a date in January.

At the time, James was said to be smitten and “having fun” with Helen.

