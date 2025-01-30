James Haskell reveals reason behind Chloe Madeley divorce as he doesn’t shut down possibility of rekindling relationship

James Haskell has opened up about the real reasons behind his divorce from Chloe Madeley while claiming he was edited to look like a “villain” in the ITV reality show about his personal life.

The former rugby player has reportedly moved on with his new girlfriend, Helen Barclay, known for her uncanny resemblance to Chloe.

James Haskell and the personal trainer called quits on their relationship of 11 years in October 2023. They share a two-year-old daughter Bodhi.

Their marriage started to fall apart after having a baby (Credit: Shutterstock)

James Haskell reveals why he and Chloe Madeley divorced

James was on the Speaking on Spooning with Mark Wogan podcast discussing co-parenting with Chloe. Praising his ex-wife, the former rugby player said: “Chloe is an amazing woman, extremely talented. She’s made me a much better person being with her.”

Talking about their divorce, he added: “Now we’re separated. We did that essentially because you want to make sure your daughter has the best possible life.”

James continued: “I think when you have a child, you have a responsibility and everything your other wishes go out the window.”

We want to make sure that our daughter has the best possible life

Chloe shared similar views about life choices affecting marriages when she appeared on Olivia Attwood‘s So Wrong It’s Right podcast.

James’ ex-wife said: “I’m one of those people that needs structure and routine. I think one of the reasons things became so hard for us was because he thrives in chaos.”

Mark also suggested that having a child puts an emotional strain on a relationship, and James agreed: “Of course. I think that’s why it’s interesting”.

Couple focuses on co-parenting

James and Chloe have established that their lives revolve around co-parenting Bodhi.

He said: “As you grow in relationships, marriage is a really interesting thing, because a lot of people change, elements change, careers change, and you kind of, the confines of it mean that everything else grows but it doesn’t grow.”

James added: “So now the ability for us to co-parent is so important.”

On New Year’s Day, Chloe took to Instagram to let the world know she set her priorities right. She captioned an adorable selfie with Bodhi as: “My 2025 is all about this.”

Meanwhile, James told Mark: “We want to make sure that our daughter has the best possible life.”

When he revealed the divorce rate is “52 per cent and climbing”, Mark added: “But 80 per cent of people who get divorced, if you ask them five years later, ‘was it the right thing to do?’, would say no.”

“You two might end up back together,” Mark said, referring to James and Chloe.

James laughingly responded: “I mean, who knows? Chloe, I learn stuff from her every day.”

He continued: “She’s an incredibly beautiful, incredibly talented, incredibly good mum. And our life dynamic works really well. She supports me.”

James slams the ITV reality show about his family (Credit: This Morning/ YouTube)

James slams ITV reality show

The former rugby star used the opportunity to blast the ITV reality show titled Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair.

James claimed that the programme makes him look like an absent father with the “villain” edit. However, he and Chloe broke up shortly after the show was finished filming.

He told Mark: “The thing about that was I was never meant to be in it. I never got paid to do it. It was something that Chloe got asked to do and then I sort of got halfway through, I go, ‘oh, I see there’s the narratives being built here about being absentee or not being around or travelling or choosing music’.”

James continued: “And it just wasn’t true. I am the most hands-on dad, I do everything. There’s no pink jobs, blue jobs, I’m onto everything.”

