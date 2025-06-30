Loose Women regular Sue Cleaver has addressed claims that she has fallen out with Denise Welch.

The former Coronation Street star opened up about her friendship with Denise and the pain fall out rumours have caused.

Sue Cleaver on Loose Women

In an interview with The Mirror today (Monday, June 30), Sue opened up about rumours that she has “fall outs” with Denise.

During the interview, she spoke about her involvement with Loose Women, on which she has been a panelist since 2024.

Sue gushed over the show, saying she “loves” it and has known the women on it “for years”, when discussing the possibility of landing more appearances on the programme.

Sue was also asked about the reported “in-fighting” that supposedly happens on the show.

Sue Cleaver talks Denise Welch ‘fall out’

When asked about “in-fighting”, Sue said: “They always like to say ‘catfights’, but they only say that about women, don’t they? They wouldn’t dream of saying that when it’s blokes presenting something. Actually we’re very tight. But it happens a lot when Denise [Welch] and I are on together.”

Continuing, Sue said: “We’ve known each other for 25 years – we’re close friends and have a sort of shorthand in the way we communicate.

“The press will say ‘massive fallout’, but I’ve never fallen out with Denise in my life! It’s quite awful, we’ve still got so far to go that it’s depressing,” she then added.

Sue lands new role

Earlier this month, Sue landed herself a new acting role, just days after her 25-year stint on Coronation Street came to an end.

Following her final scenes as Eileen Grimshaw, Sue announced her latest gig – a stint at the theatre!

The 61-year-old is set to in the stage play Snake in the Grass at Theatr Clwyd, North Wales, and the Octagon Theatre in Bolton.

Her stint in North Wales will be between September 15 and October 4, before the play transfers to Bolton between October 9 to the 25th.

In her interview with The Mirror, Sue gushed over the upcoming play, describing it as a “full circle moment”. She explained that it was at the Octagon Theatre in Bolton that she got her first equity card, and has been in “eight or nine” plays there.

