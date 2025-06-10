Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver bags herself new acting role days after Eileen Grimshaw exit

Coronation Street and Eileen Grimshaw star Sue Cleaver is taking to the stage in a new role after leaving the soap last week.

Eileen departed the cobbles on Friday night (June 6), heading to Thailand with son Jason to run a bar.

With Sue now keen to embrace ‘new opportunities,’ she’s now got a brand new role on stage.

She’s heading to the stage (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver lands new stage role

On Friday night, Sue Cleaver’s character Eileen Grimshaw departed from Weatherfield after 25 years.

Breaking up with George Shuttleworth, Eileen packed her bags and decided to join Jason in running a bar over in Thailand.

Now that these scenes have aired, Sue’s announced a brand-new role on stage which starts this autumn.

She’s set to appear in the stage play Snake in the Grass at the Theatre Clywd and Octagon Theatre Bolton.

Other cast members include Nicola Stephenson and Lisa Zahra, the Metro reports.

This news comes after Sue admitted to wanting to go on ‘new adventures’ as she reaches the age of 60.

Sue felt like now was the right time to go (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver speaks out on decision to leave Coronation Street

Speaking on Loose Women earlier this year, Sue opened up about her decision to leave Coronation Street after 25 years.

She shared: “I’m now 61 and I feel I’m now at a stage in my life, like most mums we have responsibilities, we have other things we have to consider [and] we’re bringing up our families – and I’ve got to the stage, my son is grown up now, he’s 29, I have no responsibilities left and I want to do something new. I want this decade to be about me.

“I really want to empower other women. Society at this point wants us all to shuffle off, don’t they. Just go away quietly, ‘You’ve had your days.’ “No, this is my decade. I’m more excited about this decade, hopefully you know, as long as I remain well, that this is going to be the most exciting decade for me. I’m really excited.”

As well as her autumn stage play, she’ll also be taking to the stage once more during the festive period. She’ll be starring as Mrs. Potty in the panto Beauty and the Beast at Hull New Theatre.

She’s definitely embracing all of these new opportunities away from soap world and Coronation Street.

