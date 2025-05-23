Coronation Street legend tipped to die on soap’s 65th anniversary

A Coronation Street legend has been predicted to die when the soap celebrates its 65th anniversary. The long-running ITV drama, which first aired on December 9, 1960, will celebrate the milestone later this year.

Soap anniversaries are always a big occasion – from the explosion at The Queen Vic on EastEnders, to Emmerdale’s disastrous storm. Coronation Street celebrated its 50th with fireworks of its own – an explosion at the Joinery, owned by Nick and Leanne. For its 60th, the soap celebrated by bidding farewell to monstrous abuser Geoff Stilwell, who died in a rooftop showdown with wife Yasmeen.

With another big number anniversary impending, speculation has already begun as to what might happen. And this would spell bad news for some of its oldest-standing residents…

Corrie celebrated its 60th anniversary by killing off abuser Geoff (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street legend to die on soap’s 65th anniversary, expert predicts

Shane Orton, a spokesperson for the bookmaker betideas.com weighed in on the debate, suggesting that a vertiable icon might meet their maker this December.

“Coronation Street is the most famous British TV show and everyone will be watching the 65th anniversary,” Shane said.

He went on to speculate that the show might want to ‘celebrate’ by bidding farewell to one of its most beloved residents. But who might die?

Rita is one of the street’s most beloved figures (Credit: ITV)

Rita Sullivan

First up, Rita Sullivan, as played by Barbara Knox.

“Rita is one of the best-loved characters and millions of viewers would be in tears to watch her die on the day’s anniversary. But it is the sort of big event that would be typical of Corrie – no one who saw the tram crash that killed two characters on its 50th anniversary will ever forget it,” said Shane.

According to the website, Rita is their 2/1 favourite (33% chance) to die on December 9.

Ken is the soap’s longest-standing resident (Credit: ITV)

Ken Barlow

Having been in the soap’s first ever episode, there would be a kind of poetry to the death of Ken Barlow, as played by veteran actor William Roache.

Said Shane: “Ken Barlow appeared on the first-ever episode of Coronation Street. There’s not a single Corrie fan who can imagine the show without Ken – which would make the impact of his death on the 65th anniversary even bigger.”

Ken is website’s second favourite to die, with a 3/1 (25%) chance.

David’s also in danger (Credit: ITV)

Who will die as soap celebrates 65 years on air

With Rita and Ken topping the bookies’ death pool, the full list was also released. This included Audrey Roberts at 5/1, Kevin Webster at 6/1, Sally Webster with odds of 8/1, and Roy Cropper at 10/1.

David Platt also makes the list at 12/1, along with Steve McDonald on the same odds. From there the list goes on to include Nick Tilsley at 14/1, with Leanne Battersby and Tracy McDonald both on odds of 16/1.

With the residents still mourning the loss of beloved plod Craig Tinker, is another street favourite doomed?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

