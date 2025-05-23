Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank ‘to exit’ soap as Billy Mayhew after 11 years

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank is reportedly leaving the ITV soap as Billy Mayhew after 11 years.

The character of Billy is set to be written out of the soap next year in a ‘story-based’ decision.

His exit is said to be part of a ‘sensational, issues-based storyline.’

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank to leave soap as Billy Mayhew

Joining Corrie 11 years, Billy Mayhew has been involved in some huge storylines over the years, with perhaps his most impactful being his part in Paul’s MND storyline.

However, he’s now set to be written out of the soap in 2026, in a decision made by soap bosses.

Daniel Brocklebank who plays Billy told The Sun: “I have been working on Corrie for a quarter of my life.

“I have adored every minute I have been in that building and have never not looked forward to going into work.

“I love everyone who works on this show and whilst I am sad to be going, I am equally excited to see what the future holds.”

How will Billy Mayhew be written out of Coronation Street?

Specific details on how Billy will eventually leave Corrie are being held back for the time being. However, the storyline has been described as ‘sensational.’

Viewers will know that Billy’s been involved in some major plots and has experienced deep grief over the loss of husband Paul Foreman. He’s also battled with addiction over the years too. But, could any of this play a part in his exit?

Next year is set to be a big year for ITV soaps as a change to soap scheduling. This will see a special ‘soap power hour’ be put in place.

This will see half an hour of Emmerdale then followed by half an hour of Coronation Street air on weekdays over on ITV between 8pm-9pm.

To mark this occasion, a special stunt will take place with scenes that will also see members of each soap cross-over into the other.

With Billy’s exit also being in 2026, will he have any involvement in these stunt scenes set to air early next year? Only time will tell.

