Meghan Markle is counting on her royal ‘nemesis’ Queen Camilla to help her win over the royal family

Meghan Markle is reportedly looking in an unexpected direction as she continues her efforts to rebuild bridges with the royal family. According to new claims, the Duchess of Sussex believes Queen Camilla could play a key role in helping her reconnect with The Firm.

The alleged move comes as speculation continues over whether Meghan and Prince Harry will spend time in the UK this summer, with reports suggesting the duchess is keen to improve her public facing reputation.

Meghan Markle’s reported plan to reconnect with the royal family

According to claims published by Heatworld, Meghan is said to be considering a fresh approach when it comes to repairing strained family relationships.

An insider alleged that while Meghan is aware she and Queen Camilla have never shared a particularly close bond, she believes the Queen’s influence within the royal family could make her an important ally.

Meghan is reportedly keen to improve relations with the royal family (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

The source claimed: “Meghan knows that Camilla isn’t her biggest fan, but she’s decided she has to try. She wants her intentions to be seen as genuine because she says she really does want to fix things.”

The insider went on to allege that Meghan recognises the influence Camilla holds within royal circles.

“Alongside Kate, Camilla has a huge amount of influence over who gets access to the family and the decisions that are made. Meghan knows that, so this is very strategic,” the source claimed.

The surprising issue Meghan and Camilla reportedly agree on

While Meghan and Camilla have rarely been linked publicly, reports suggest the Duchess believes they share a common passion that could help break the ice.

The source claimed Meghan has been paying close attention to Camilla’s work supporting victims of domestic abuse and believes it could provide common ground between them.

Queen Camilla has been patron of SafeLives since 2020 and has repeatedly used her platform to raise awareness of domestic violence and support survivors.

She has spoken passionately about the issue on numerous occasions, including during International Women’s Day events.

Meghan has also spent much of her public life advocating for women and girls. Before joining the royal family, she worked as a UN Women advocate and has campaigned on issues including female empowerment, education and gender equality.

Could a shared cause help heal old wounds?

According to the insider, Meghan feels any future conversation with Camilla about domestic abuse awareness would be genuine rather than forced.

The source alleged: “Meghan genuinely admires the work Camilla is doing. It’s a cause she’s supported herself, so it’s something they could connect over.”

Camilla and Meghan have never been known to share a particularly close relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Whether any reconciliation actually takes place remains to be seen. However, if the claims are true, it appears Meghan is willing to explore even the most unexpected royal alliances in her bid to improve family relations.

Representatives for Meghan Markle have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Poignant connection Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest shares with Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet

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