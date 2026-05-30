Gogglebox hit with complaints by angry viewers over ‘disappointing’ episode: ‘Must do better’

Gogglebox viewers were left fuming just minutes into the latest episode, with one person declaring “do better”.

The long-running Channel 4 programme returned to screens on Friday night (May 29) – and saw show favourites like Giles Wood and Mary Killen and the Siddiquis back on the sofa.

However, fans hoping for a new episode were livid after finding out the instalment was a compilation special instead.

The episode featured past moments from the series (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox slammed by angry viewers

On Friday (May 29) a “best of” edition of Gogglebox aired on Channel 4, following the end of its 27th series. The episode included past moments from the 2026 series.

And it’s fair to say Channel 4 fans were left livid over the compilation episode, with many taking to X to share their frustration.

“Disappointed it’s best bits. Why bother. Just end the series,” said one disgruntled viewer.

Viewers were not impressed about the ‘best of’ episode (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans fume ‘must do better’

Someone else also added: “The disappointment of turning on #gogglebox only to find it’s a compilation of other episodes in the series… Might as well go to bed.”

A third chimed in: “This episode of #gogglebox isn’t new!” Another person commented: “This is a repeat, shouldn’t be too.”

Echoing their thoughts, a fifth fumed: “Not another compilation masquerading as a new episode, come on guys – must do better. Too much filler, not enough killer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny And Lee (@jennyandlee_gogglebox)

Gogglebox star confirms end of series

Although the show has been hit with backlash over no new episode, Gogglebox stars Jenny Newby and Lee Riley did warn fans last week that the series was ending.

In an Instagram video, Lee said: “Well guys, that’s it, the last of the show this evening. I hope you’ve enjoyed all 16 weeks as much as we have. Thank you for all your support through this series.”

Jenny then added: “Yeah, and we hope to see you all again in August.” Lee said the show is expected to be back on screens near the end of August or in September.

Read more: Gogglebox fume as they brand last night’s episode the ‘Sophie and Pete Show’: ‘It’s every week!’



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