Gogglebox fume as they brand last night’s episode the ‘Sophie and Pete Show’: ‘It’s every week!’

Gogglebox viewers were left divided during last night’s episode after Pete and Sophie Sandiford appeared heavily throughout the show.

The brother-and-sister duo have become firm fan favourites since joining the Channel 4 series back in 2017. However, some viewers admitted they were growing tired of seeing so much of the pair during Friday night’s instalment (May 22).

Pete and Sophie came under fire (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Gogglebox last night?

Friday’s episode saw the cast reacting to some of the week’s biggest TV moments and headlines.

Among the programmes featured were the Eurovision Song Contest, which aired last weekend and saw Bulgaria crowned winner while the UK finished in last place with just one point.

The Gogglebox stars also tuned into Jamie Oliver’s Ultimate BBQ, Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay, Dogs Behaving Badly and Police Interceptors, before catching up with the news.

The episode ended with the finale of Race Across the World and an airing of Trading Places on Channel 5.

Fans took issue with how much they were on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox viewers issue plea

Despite the range of shows featured during the episode, some viewers were more focused on how often Pete and Sophie appeared on screen.

A number of fans took to social media during the broadcast to complain about the amount of airtime the pair were getting compared to other cast members.

“Am I the only one that’s sick to death of Sophie and Pete show. She laughs for no reason, and most of the show is of them. Plenty of other cast to show. Start using others in September for god sake!” one viewer fumed.

“They seem to be on a lot tonight,” another agreed.

“It’s every week. Drives me mad when others hardly get any airtime. Thankfully done until September now,” another wrote online.

Fans took to social media to complain (Credit: Channel 4)

Pete and Sophie slammed

Elsewhere, some viewers suggested the pair should take a step back from the series altogether.

“I agree, I think their time is up. They seem to think they are funny, but they are not,” one viewer claimed.

“I have gone on about that pair for ages, they always get loads of airtime. They feature on or after the ad breaks plus at the very end,” another added.

“The Pete and Sophie show is really wearing now -I’ve had enough of them…..,” another viewer said.

Pete and Sophie first joined Gogglebox almost a decade ago and have remained among the programme’s best-known stars ever since.

Read more: Channel 4 to air tribute as Gogglebox star Ken Harwood dies aged 77: ‘May he rest in peace’

Gogglebox continues on Friday, May 29 from 9pm on Channel 4.

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