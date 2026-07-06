The Chase Around The World is bringing a fresh twist to the hit ITV quiz, and fans will not have to wait long to see Bradley Walsh and The Chasers leave the studio behind.

The new spin-off turns the much loved quiz into a globe trotting adventure, with six teams taking on challenges across Europe for a huge cash prize.

Bradley Walsh and The Chasers are going global with The Chase Around The World (Credit: ITV)

If you are wondering how the new format works, we have all the details.

Here’s everything to know about The Chase Around The World, including how it works, where it was filmed and when it starts.

ITV has now confirmed the launch date, and viewers do not have long to wait.

The Chase Around The World: How does it work?

Bradley Walsh is swapping the studio for a road trip, with all six Chasers joining him.

The series follows six pairs of contestants as they race through cities around Europe while tackling quiz questions, puzzles and cryptic clues set by The Chasers.

Each team must solve the clues to navigate the city and reach Bradley at the finish line before the others.

Although the contestants visit famous landmarks along the way, there is little time to stop because the competition is fierce.

The team that arrives last must face The Chasers in a question off. A victory means they stay in the competition and earn a time advantage. They also choose which team starts last in the next city.

If they lose, their journey comes to an end.

Speaking about the new series, Bradley says: “I would describe it as The Chase… but around the world! It’s out and about.

“It was very different doing it on location, in these incredible places, instead of being in a studio. I’ve been locked in Elstree Studios for 17 years!”

Six pairs will be taking on the challenge (Credit: ITV)

Where is The Chase Around The World filmed?

The Chase Around The World was filmed across six European countries.

The adventure begins in Rome, Italy, where Anne Hegerty, known as The Governess, and Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett set the first round of questions and puzzles. They also face the losing team in the first question off.

The competition then heads to Athens in Greece, Paris in France, Barcelona in Spain and Lisbon in Portugal.

The final destination is Piz Gloria, high in the Swiss Alps at 10,000 feet.

James Bond fans will recognise the famous location from the film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Bradley especially enjoyed filming there. He says: “It was really cool, but not just because it was an iconic filming location.

“What made it extra special was that we were sitting having some lunch there when, all of a sudden, these people, who had just been up there visiting, started singing this yodelling type song. And they just sat there singing. It was amazing!”

Who are the contestants? What is the prize?

Six teams of two will take part in The Chase Around The World. So far, ITV has revealed they are:

Nicola and Maddie, mother and daughter.

Sisters Kati and Amy.

Dilan and Emily, who are newly-engaged.

David and Steven, father and son.

Friends Matt and Cerys.

Ashwin and Nikita, father and daughter.

They are all competing for the top prize of £100,000.

Which Chasers will be taking part?

All six Chasers are joining Bradley Walsh for the new series.

The Governess and The Beast will be joined by:

Paul Sinha, Sinnerman.

Jenny Ryan, The Vixen.

Shaun Wallace, The Dark Destroyer.

Darragh Ennis, The Menace.

The losing team each week will have to take on The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

When does The Chase Around The World start?

The Chase Around The World features six hour long episodes and arrives on screens very soon.

The first episode airs at 9pm on Thursday July 16, 2026, on ITV1. It will also be available to stream on ITVX.

The remaining episodes will air every Thursday evening.

The new format combines the excitement of a travel adventure with the pressure of The Chase – and we are so here for it!

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