Katie Price has reopened her long-running fallout with Victoria Beckham in her new Sky docuseries, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The former glamour model looked back on her relationship with Dane Bowers and claimed everything changed when he started working with the Spice Girl.

Katie makes the claims in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, a four-part series made with Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse production company. The show lands on July 8.

Katie dated Dane from 1998 to 2000. During that relationship, he teamed up with Victoria Beckham on the 2000 True Steppers track Out of Your Mind.

Katie Price and Dane Bowers relationship timeline Katie Price and Dane Bowers dated from 1998 to 2000.

During their relationship, Dane worked on the 2000 True Steppers track Out of Your Mind with Victoria Beckham.

Katie has said that period marked a change in their relationship.

The breakup is revisited in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, with both Katie and Dane giving their accounts.

Katie said disagreements over glamour modelling and a calendar shoot were part of the split.

Dane said in the series that the relationship ended after promotional images from the shoot were released.

Katie said that period shifted the mood between them. She told the series: “The relationship sort of changed, as if he [had] something better.”

She then added: “I was a nothing because it’s now Victoria, and Victoria and Victoria.” Katie also mocked the constant attention around Beckham’s name, saying: “Victoria. F***ing hell Victoria.”

Katie opened up about her feud with Victoria (Credit: Stephen Crawshaw / SplashNews.com)

Katie Price and Victoria Beckham’s ‘feud’

Katie said the hardest moment came when she could no longer travel with Dane as she once had.

She explained: “He had this job to do, and I was always allowed to go with him, but on this trip, I wasn’t allowed and I didn’t understand why I wasn’t allowed.”

That left her deeply upset. She said: “I started thinking ‘what just because you’re with Victoria now, what is wrong with me going with you?'”

Katie added: “I was in tears, thinking ‘what’s happened, he’s changed, this isn’t the Dane I know?'”

In a separate interview with Fabulous, she pushed the claim further. Katie said: “Our relationship was just perfect until he worked with Victoria, in my eyes. It made me feel like I wasn’t enough.

“She was trying to set him up with her friend.”

Katie Price’s gift claim in feud with Victoria Beckham

Katie also claimed Victoria bought her gifts during that era. She said one present was a pair of pink fluffy shoes.

That detail added another strange layer to the long-running feud. Katie has spoken about Victoria before, and she did so again while promoting the new series.

She said: “I won’t watch her Netflix documentary because I think it’s manufactured, edited and boring.”

Katie then defended her own show. She added: “What I know about my documentary is, I have had nothing to do with the edit. I’m not a polished turd. I’ve been as honest as I can be with all of it.”

She also repeated her long-standing claim that Victoria sang “Who Let The Dogs Out?” when she walked into the Manchester United players’ lounge at Old Trafford.

Even with those remarks, Katie insisted she still “respects Victoria as a woman”.

Victoria Beckham’s representative has been contacted for comment.

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Katie Price: Nothing to Hide lands on Sky and streaming service NOW on July 8, 2026