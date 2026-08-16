Strictly fans divided as new It Takes Two host is announced: “All these changes may be one step too far”

Ellie Taylor has been confirmed as the new host of It Takes Two ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off’s return.

The former Strictly contestant was unveiled as the programme’s latest presenter by Emma Willis during her BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday (15 August).

Before revealing Ellie’s identity, Emma teased listeners: “With me right now is the brand new host of It Takes Two! Mystery host of It Takes Two…”

Ellie then admitted she was thrilled to finally be able to talk about her new role.

“I am over the moon! I feel giddy. So nice to get the secret out. I’ve had the theme tune in my head since I found out… I was like, ‘ Stop it, woman’!” she said on BBC Radio 2.

She added: “It was the same when I found out I was a contestant. I am so thrilled to be back in the Strictly world. I found out a month ago, but I’ve been a good girl.”

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Fan reaction is mixed

The news has sparked a mixed reaction among Strictly fans, with some viewers feeling the latest changes have gone too far. The returning show will feature three new hosts, alongside five new professional dancers.

“The whole ‘Strictly’ era is over. So sad,” one viewer said on Instagram.

“BBC you have ruined this programme,” another moaned. “Yeah, unsure of why they feel they need to completely overhaul the current format of the show . It’s a much-loved and solid show with fans enjoying the dancers, presenters and format. All these changes may be one step too far,” a third said.

But others welcomed Ellie’s appointment and appeared excited to see what she brings to the spin-off.

“Brilliant! It Takes Two was getting a bit stale, so hopefully a new format and life back to the show!” one fan said.

“Epic! Love @elliejanetaylor and all you do,” another wrote. “Couldn’t think of a better choice than @elliejanetaylor! Epic choice,” a third gushed.

Ellie was on Strictly back in 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

Who is new It Takes Two host Ellie Taylor?

Ellie is a stand-up comedian and actor who played Flo “Sassy” Collins in the Apple TV series Ted Lasso.

Strictly viewers will also recognise her from the 2022 series of the BBC dance contest. She competed alongside professional dancer Johannes Radebe and finished in seventh place.

Ellie’s previous connection to the Strictly family means she will now be reunited with Johannes in very different roles. While she takes charge of the weekday companion programme, Johannes is joining Emma and Josh Widdicombe as a presenter on the main show.

The new host also revealed that she had kept the appointment under wraps from almost everyone while waiting for the announcement.

“I told mummy and my partner. I didn’t tell the kids,” she told Emma

Ellie Taylor replaces Fleur East and Janette Manrara

Ellie succeeds Fleur East and Janette Manrara, who presented It Takes Two during the 2025 series. Janette’s departure and reports that Fleur would not return left the programme needing a new host ahead of Strictly Come Dancing 2026.

The appointment forms part of a much wider changing of the guard across the franchise. The BBC previously named Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe as Strictly’s new presenting trio, following the departure of long-standing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Read more: Melanie Walters’ Gavin and Stacey co-star reveals her perfect Strictly pro: ‘He’s just lovely’

It Takes Two returns to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year.

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