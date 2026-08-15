Princess Anne’s strict birthday rule explained as she turns 76

Princess Anne is marking her 76th birthday today (15 August), but the occasion is expected to pass without a grand royal celebration. The Princess Royal reportedly reserves the fuss for birthdays ending in zero.

Her preference for keeping things understated was also clear around Princess Anne’s 75th birthday, when charitable causes took priority over a traditional lavish party.

This year is expected to follow a similarly private formula, with family time rather than balloons, cake and royal fanfare.

The Princess Royal turns 76 today (Credit: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

Princess Anne’s plans for her 80th birthday

Although 76 is not considered a major occasion under Anne’s reported rule, her 80th birthday in 2030 could mark a more significant change.

Royal commentator Roya Nikkhah claimed on the Royals with Roya and Kate podcast that the Princess Royal has already discussed gradually reducing her workload after that milestone.

Nikkhah said: “I was told that she’s told her team: ‘I’m going to start winding down a little bit at 80, in five years’ time, and then I want to step back completely at 90′.”

The claim points to a gradual change rather than an immediate departure from public life. For now, Anne’s 76th birthday is expected to remain firmly in keeping with her low-key approach.

Why Princess Anne reportedly avoids birthday fuss

Nikkhah explained Anne’s birthday policy on the podcast last year, revealing why occasions ending in five apparently do not receive the same attention as those ending in zero.

Anne doesn’t make a big fuss around her birthday (Credit: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

She said: “Anne’s policy is: ‘I will do things for my birthdays that have a zero, but I won’t do things for my birthdays that have a five.'”

The commentator also claimed that Anne cancelled meetings before turning 75 because she wanted to avoid conversations about possible celebrations.

Her birthdays have instead offered an opportunity to honour charities and organisations she has supported over the years. It is a characteristically practical way of marking the day while keeping the spotlight away from herself.

Her last major milestone did not go to plan

Anne’s rule would have allowed for a bigger celebration when she turned 70 in 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced those plans to change.

The late Queen Elizabeth II had been due to host an event for her daughter at Buckingham Palace. Anne ultimately spent part of the occasion sailing along Scotland’s west coast with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

A private, socially distanced lunch with the late Queen was also reportedly held at Frogmore House. No other members of the royal family attended, with only a small number of staff from the late Queen’s household bubble reportedly present.

That meant even a birthday ending in zero became a restrained affair. Six years later, Anne’s reported rule leaves little doubt about the expected tone of her 76th: family, familiar causes and very little fuss.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

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