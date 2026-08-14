Coronation Street follow-up: Sarah’s new friend is about to cause a lot of trouble for her in prison

Coronation Street is set to take a much darker turn for Sarah next week. Her new prison ‘friend’ makes it clear that there is a lot more to their relationship than first appeared.

Sarah has been behind bars since it was revealed that she murdered Theo. And things have been far from easy for her. She even ended her relationship with Kit, determined not to drag him further into her problems.

But in tonight’s episode (Friday August 14), Sarah revealed that she was worried about Harry after hearing he was struggling. She opened up to a fellow prisoner, believing she had found someone who understood what she was going through.

Unfortunately for Sarah, it looks like that friendship could come at a price.

She’s finding it hard in prison (Credit: ITV)

Sarah made a ‘friend’ in prison

When another prisoner noticed Sarah sitting alone in her cell after overhearing her phone call with Harry, she went over to check that she was okay.

In Coronation Street, Sarah explained that another woman had threatened her, leaving her too frightened to go to the canteen. As a result, she hadn’t been eating.

The conversation then appeared to bring the pair closer, with both women finding common ground when it came to their children.

But Sarah was given a reminder that prison relationships can be complicated when the woman pointed out that everyone knows Kit is a police officer. She suggested he could be responsible for sending plenty of people to prison.

Despite this, she assured Sarah that they “have to stick together” and promised that she would be there for her.

Later, when Bethany visited Sarah, she noticed the woman watching them. Sarah was quick to reassure her that they were friends.

However, it seems Sarah may soon realise that this friendship comes with strings attached.

Kacey uses Sarah’s weaknesses to her advantage (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers confirm things will take a turn

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Sarah’s new acquaintance, Kacey, has a favour to ask.

Kacey tells Sarah that her son has been arrested for armed robbery and begs her to speak to Kit on his behalf.

Sarah doesn’t appear convinced that she can do anything to help, but Kacey refuses to take no for an answer. She warns Sarah that she has no other option.

Frightened by what is happening, Sarah calls Todd to explain the situation. He later urges Kit to visit Sarah, and he agrees to go and see her.

However, Kit is shocked when Sarah explains what Kacey wants and refuses to help her.

At the same time, things are becoming increasingly difficult for Sarah outside prison too. Harry is lashing out more at home, leaving her feeling as though she is unable to help her son from behind bars.

But Kacey isn’t prepared to let Sarah walk away from the situation.

She warns Sarah that she will pay the price if anything happens to her son, leaving Sarah facing a frightening new situation in prison.

Read more: Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ who Kit was calling after mysterious voicemail