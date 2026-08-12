Coronation Street fans predict trouble ahead for Kit as they ‘work out’ who he was calling

Coronation Street fans have been left trying to work out the meaning behind a mysterious voicemail received by Kit Green.

Kit has been through an incredibly difficult time recently after discovering that the woman he loves, Sarah Platt, murdered Theo. He was determined to help her, only for Sarah to end their relationship in a bid to protect him.

Understandably, Kit was struggling to cope. But during Tuesday night’s episode, his heartbreak took an even more mysterious turn when he received an unexpected phone call.

Kit has been trying to protect Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Kit’s mysterious voicemail in Coronation Street

Kit spent much of Tuesday’s (August 11) episode trying to drown his sorrows after Sarah ended their relationship.

Although Bethany and David attempted to convince him that Sarah still loves him, Kit was struggling to see the positives. As far as he was concerned, he was now single and had lost the woman he wanted to spend his life with.

But things became more intriguing when Kit’s phone alerted him to an incoming call.

Rather than answer, Kit declined it. The mystery caller then left a voicemail, with a woman saying: “Hello. This is a message for Christopher Green. I’m ringing…”

The rest of the message wasn’t heard, as Kit abruptly stopped listening. However, his reaction suggested he knew exactly who was calling and what the message was about.

Later in the episode, Kit appeared to realise he couldn’t ignore the call forever. While looking at pictures of himself and Sarah, as well as an image of Bernie, he checked the time before calling the number back.

Instead of reaching the mystery woman, Kit was greeted by an automated message informing him that the “office opening hours are 9am to 6pm”.

Kit then left a voicemail of his own: “This is Christopher Green. I got your message. I’ll be there.”

Coronation Street Kit call (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘work out’ who he was calling back

The unanswered questions surrounding the call have left viewers desperate to work out what Kit is hiding.

Fans took to social media and Reddit after the episode, with several theories emerging about who could have contacted him.

One of the most popular theories is that Kit could actually be unwell. Viewers noticed the caller referred to him by his full name rather than Kit, while the number appeared to belong to an office with specific opening hours.

One fan wrote on Reddit: “Is Kit sick? The person on the call referred to him as his full name. Then when he called back, he was given opening hours. By saying he’ll be there, could he be confirming an appointment? He may have been drinking to avoid more than just his breakup with Sarah!”

Another agreed: “I did think maybe he’s ill and that’s another reason he’s drinking. Seemed to official to call him Christopher and not Kit or DC Green if it was about his job. I found it weird they should a picture of Bernie on his phone just before he called back.”

The reference to Bernie particularly caught viewers’ attention. She has already suffered the heartbreaking loss of her son Paul, who died in 2024, so some fans wondered whether Kit looking at her photograph was connected to whatever he is about to face.

But there is another possibility.

Some viewers believe Kit could actually be under investigation because of his involvement in Sarah’s case and his attempts to uncover evidence surrounding Theo’s murder.

One fan commented: “I think he’s being investigated. The reason he hung up was avoidance. He checked out of reality when he was drinking but then he realised how important it was to respond.”

For now, Kit’s mysterious phone call remains unexplained. But after everything that has already happened with Sarah, it seems he could have another major problem waiting for him.

Read more: ‘I can see this happening!’ Coronation Street fans predict explosive affair for Kit and Bethany as pair grow closer