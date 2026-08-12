Why Emmerdale and Coronation Street are cancelled and when you can next watch them on ITV

Emmerdale and Coronation Street fans have been hit with another schedule shake-up, as both ITV soaps have been pulled from the channel tonight (Wednesday, August 12).

Soap viewers have already had to put up with plenty of changes over the past few weeks. This was due to the disruption caused by World Cup coverage throughout July. While many expected things to return to normal once the tournament ended, ITV’s schedule has continued to throw up surprises.

And now fans are facing another night without their usual fix of Weatherfield and the Dales.

We’re all missing Emmerdale and Coronation Street tonight (Credit: ITV)

Why are Emmerdale and Coronation Street not on tonight? When will they be back?

Both Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been removed from ITV’s schedule tonight because of football.

Under the current soap “power hour” schedule, Emmerdale usually airs at 8pm, followed by Coronation Street at 8.30pm. However, tonight’s programming has been taken over by a pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Leeds United.

The match is due to kick off at 7.30pm, meaning there is no room for the two soaps in their usual slots.

Soap fans have previously called for ITV to release the episodes on ITVX and YouTube instead, as the channel does with its regular early releases at 7am. However, that hasn’t happened.

Thankfully, viewers won’t have too long to wait for their next instalment of SoapLand. Both Emmerdale and Coronation Street are scheduled to return to their usual ITV time slots tomorrow night (Thursday, August 13).

That said, given the number of recent schedule changes, fans may be forgiven for wondering when the next disruption will arrive.

There’s drama coming up on both soaps (Credit: ITV)

What’s coming up in the soaps?

There is certainly plenty happening across both soaps, with the summer drama showing no signs of slowing down.

In Emmerdale, viewers have just watched the shocking murder of Dr Todd at the hands of Sarah Sugden.

After Sarah pushed Todd and she fell, hitting her head, Charity refused to let her granddaughter take responsibility. Instead, Charity confessed to the killing herself in a bid to protect Sarah.

Thursday’s episode will continue the fallout from the dramatic storyline, although spoilers are currently keeping details of what happens next closely under wraps.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street is dealing with its own murder storyline, with Sarah Platt still behind bars after being charged with killing Theo.

Sarah has also recently ended her relationship with Kit, despite admitting she still loves him. As a result, Kit is now facing the challenge of looking after her children while dealing with his own heartbreak.

In Thursday’s episode, Bethany and Kit decide it is best for him to remain living at the family home. But when Kit admits to Harry that he cannot look after him, the youngster reacts badly and lashes out.

With tensions already running high, can Kit find a way to get through to Harry?

For now, fans will simply have to wait one more night before they can find out what happens next as Emmerdale and Corrie are cancelled tonight.

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