Emmerdale star Chris Coghill reveals what Kev will do next after Billy attack

Emmerdale stars Chris Coghill and Will Ash have teased what lies ahead for Kev and Caleb after the shocking truth behind Billy Fletcher’s attack was finally revealed.

Viewers have been trying to work out who was responsible for leaving Billy unconscious at the Depot. While suspicion initially fell on Joe Tate, fans were convinced he wasn’t really the culprit.

Instead, Caleb appeared determined to make Billy believe Joe was responsible. Now, it has been revealed that Caleb knew the truth all along, with Kev actually behind the attack.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other press at a recent event, Chris Coghill and Will Ash, who play Kev and Caleb respectively, opened up about what comes next for their characters.

Ruby thinks she can get the upper-hand against Kev (Credit: ITV)

Why did Kev attack Billy in Emmerdale?

Billy ultimately found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time when Kev turned up at the Depot.

After Claudette forced Kev’s “friend” Steve out of the village, Kev decided to head to the Depot for one final job. When he realised what was happening, he felt he had no choice but to intervene.

However, Kev never intended to seriously hurt Billy.

Chris explained: “It’s never shown on screen. But Kev follows to stop him. Billy’s just in the wrong place and the wrong time. Kev thinks he’s just given him a little love tap. Just to stop him in his tracks, but it ends up a bit more serious than that.

“He doesn’t want to reveal his part. Obviously he’s not going to. He’s trying not to hurt people anymore. You know, it is on his conscience.”

Kev later assumes Billy knows exactly what happened. So when he sees him again, he takes the opportunity to apologise, leaving Billy stunned when he realises Joe wasn’t actually responsible for his attack.

Kev believes Billy knows he attacked him in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

How does Kev react to Caleb and Ruby’s demands?

Unfortunately for Kev, Caleb and Ruby already know what happened, and they see his secret as an opportunity.

Will Ash revealed that Ruby is initially the one who takes control of the situation, quickly realising they can use the information to blackmail Kev into carrying out a job against Jimmy.

The problem is that Kev has been trying to get closer to Nicola, making any attempt to harm her husband particularly risky.

Chris admitted: “Kev is really annoyed with them. He hates them.”

Rather than simply give in to Caleb and Ruby, Kev comes up with another plan. He decides the best way to escape their control is to destroy the evidence they have against him.

While Caleb and Ruby are sitting in the cafe using their laptop, Kev gets his opportunity and pours a jug of water over it in the hope of destroying the evidence.

However, Caleb isn’t taking the threat lightly. Will revealed that both Caleb and Ruby are wary of what Kev could do next.

“Caleb is scared of Kev. He’s obviously a live wire, they are playing with fire. They don’t know how to handle it. He is such a loose cannon, they never know what they’re going to get with him,” Will explained.

“But I think, Ruby certainly thinks she can outmanoeuvre him. But when it comes down to it, he is that much of a weapon that you can’t combat it.”

With Kev determined to escape Caleb and Ruby’s control, and Caleb refusing to let go of the leverage he has over him, the pair appear to be heading for a dangerous showdown.

And with Kev proving just how unpredictable he can be, it remains to be seen who will ultimately come out on top.

Read more: Emmerdale fans predict shocking death for Billy after spotting huge clues in ‘amazing’ trailer for Joe and Dawn’s wedding