Holly Ramsay has shown off her growing baby bump in a sweet new social media snap.

The 26-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Adam Ramsay-Peaty, posed in pink pyjamas for a mirror selfie. Smiling at the camera, Holly rested one hand on top of her bump.

The couple announced last month that their daughter is due later this year. Holly wrote: “Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026,” before they added: “We can’t wait to meet our baby girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Ramsay-Peaty (@hollyramsaypeaty)

Holly Ramsay shares summer pregnancy update with her first baby

Holly included the pyjama picture in an Instagram photo collection captioned “summering”. She also posted it to her Stories alongside the words: “Two girls in pink.”

Other glimpses from her summer included a photograph of Holly wearing a black crop top while drinking a green smoothie, as well as pictures of her dog and a selfie featuring Rhode eye patches.

The new arrival will be Holly’s first child and Adam’s second. The Olympic swimmer also has a five-year-old son, George, with his former partner Eirianedd Munro.

Adam already has a child from a previous relationship (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘You’re glowing!’

Holly’s followers were quick to comment on her latest upload, with one user writing: “Momma you’re glowing.”

“Looking sensational,” another person shared.

“Congratulations to you and Adam,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “Glowing” with the flame emoji.

Adam opens up about family life

Holly recently supported Adam at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he took bronze in the men’s 100m breaststroke final at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Adam said fatherhood had been an incredible experience and that he was praying for Holly’s happiness and health, as well as their baby’s.

He also reflected warmly on their wedding, saying the sight of Holly walking down the aisle was a memory he would never forget.

Read more: Adam Peaty’s sister accused of ‘betrayal’ for attending brother’s wedding to Holly Ramsay amid family feud

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