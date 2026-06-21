Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have announced they are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in an exciting new announcement.

The married couple, who tied the knot in December in a lavish wedding in Bath, shared the news on June 20.

Prior to exchanging vows, Holly and Adam first began dating in late 2022. They first met in 2021 when Holly was supporting her sister, Tilly Ramsay, who was competing on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing alongside Adam.

The pair went public with their relationship in June 2023 and got engaged a little over a year later in September 2024.

Holly Ramsay announces she is pregnant with her first child with Adam (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty make pregnancy announcement

In an Instagram post on Saturday evening, Holly and Adam were captured looking at each other, smiling.

While wearing a black Calvin Klein sports bra, Holly showed off her growing baby bump as she held on to hubby Adam.

“Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026,” they wrote in their caption, adding the hatching chick emoji.

Also announcing the gender of their first child, they added: “We can’t wait to meet our baby girl” with the pink heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay Peaty (@hollyramsaypeaty)

‘Looking forward to meeting the new member of the family’

Following the news, Adam and Holly were flooded with support from friends and family.

Holly’s dad, Gordon, was quick to offer his congratulations, writing: “Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad. I’m going to be a very over excited Grandad especially this Christmas @hollyramsaypeaty @adamramsaypeaty.”

“Best news ever xxxx,” Holly’s sister Tilly wrote.

“Amazing news. Looking forward to meeting the new member of the family. You need to be work out a bit though Adam… guns are looking a little scrawny,” a third remarked.

“OMG THE BEST NEWS ! So happy for you, Holly!!!” author Rach Sullivan added.

“Gaaaaaaaaaaaaaah!!!! So happy for you both! Xxxx,” Giovanna Fletcher said.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham hits out at the Ramsays again as he ‘unfollows’ childhood friend Holly, days after Gordon fired warning shot

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts.