All the drama at Adam Peaty’s wedding – Gordon Ramsay’s savage speech; scuffle outside; Victoria Beckham’s role

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon, got married over the weekend in Bath. However, their big day wasn’t without drama.

From a scuffle outside to Gordon’s apparent swipe at Adam’s parents in his wedding speech, here’s all the drama that happened at the couple’s nuptials.

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s wedding – family fallout and brutal text

Holly, 25, and Adam, 31, tied the knot on Saturday (December 27) at Bath Abbey, Bath, Somerset.

Their ceremony proved to be a star-studded one, with the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and Strictly 2021 star Dan Walker in attendance.

However, some notable absences included Adam’s family, apart from his sister, Bethany, who was maid of honour.

The Olympian’s falling out with his mum, Caroline, has been well-documented over the past few weeks. Adam banned his mum from attending his big day. The ban came following a row over her not being invited to Holly’s hen-do.

His brother, James, was also arrested earlier this month after he reportedly threatened the Olympian over text. As a result, he wasn’t invited either.

Moments before walking down the aisle, Adam reportedly received a cutting text from his aunt, slamming his decision to ban his mum from his big day.

“I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through, and despite it all, she loves you still. Shame on you both. Shame,” the Daily Mail claims the text read.

“Remember on this, your happiest day, and on each anniversary of your happiest day, that you hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams.”

Scuffle outside and guests forced to wear wristbands

The day itself wasn’t without incident for the couple, with a scuffle taking place outside the wedding venue.

There were big crowds outside the Abbey on Saturday, with many photographers present – so much so that there was a bit of a struggle between bodyguards and onlookers as Gordon and Holly attempted to make their way to the venue.

There was also a scuffle down one of the alleyways leading to the venue, which led to some unsavoury scenes. However, Gordon and Holly were unharmed as they made their way into the venue.

It has also been reported that attendees had to wear wristbands, which had H&A embroidered onto them. This was to stop gatecrashers joining the wedding party. However, this didn’t go down well with everyone.

“It was a lovely day, but with the wristband it felt more like a hospital appointment,” one attendee told The Sun.

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s wedding – Gordon’s speech

After the ceremony itself, Gordon reportedly gave a savage speech in which he took a pop at Adam’s mum.

According to The Sun, Gordon gushed over how “beautiful” Holly looked, telling Adam he was a “lucky man”. He also added: “Look at Tana and that’s what you have to look forward to.”

Taking a swipe at Adam’s parents, he told Holly: “Shame you don’t have the same.” He is also said to have told Adam and Holly that Tana would be ‘a good mum to them both’ during the speech.

Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaid dresses

As well as being a guest at Holly and Adam’s big day, Victoria Beckham also had a role behind the scenes.

The 51-year-old Spice Girl designed the bridesmaids dresses, as well as the dress worn by the mother-of-the-bride, Tana Ramsay.

Bridesmaids Tilly and Megan Ramsay, as well as Bethany Peaty, wore elegant red satin midi dresses from Victoria’s line, which retail at £790 each. Tana, meanwhile, rocked a forest green gown, which retails at £990.

However, it’s unknown whether Victoria played any role in designing Holly’s wedding dress, which was kept hidden by a white gown outside the Abbey. It’ll be unveiled in Vogue magazine’s next issue, which is released on New Year’s Day.

Brooklyn’s ‘no show’

Although the majority of the Beckhams were in attendance, one of their clan was not.

Brooklyn, who is currently embroiled in a feud with his family, failed to attend Holly’s big day, despite the close bond between the Ramsays and the Beckhams.

However, it hasn’t been confirmed whether Brooklyn was invited and decided not to go, or was not invited at all.

Adam’s name change

One of the biggest things to come out of the wedding over the weekend, however, is the change to Adam’s name.

The Olympian has officially now changed his name to Adam Ramsay Peaty – honouring his new family. He made the change on his Instagram accounts, in a move also made by Brooklyn Beckham.

Sadly, it is yet another sign that he has distanced himself from his family after a drama-filled lead-up to one of the biggest days of his life.

