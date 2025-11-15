Adam Peaty’s devastated mum breaks silence on rift – moment that started ‘feud’; ‘in Gordon’s clutches’; why she knows it’s ‘the end’

Adam Peaty hit the headlines earlier this month amid reports that he’d uninvited his mum Caroline from his Christmas wedding.

Olympic swimmer Adam will marry Holly Ramsay – daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay – at Bath Abbey on December 27. However, his parents – Caroline and Mark – won’t be there to watch their son wed.

Now, as reports of their rift intensify, a heartbroken and weeping Caroline has spoken out…

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty will tie the knot at Christmas (Credit: Splash News)

Why she’s speaking out

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Caroline claimed she’s broken her silence because she wants “all this to end”. Reports of a rift first surfaced after pictures of Holly’s hen weekend appeared on social media – and Caroline was nowhere to be seen. It has since emerged that she was at home, taking care of his son, George, five, who he shares with ex Eirianedd Munro.

Caroline shared a number of cryptic posts on Instagram, and her sister has since blasted the Ramsay family, and bride-to-be Holly. Speaking out, she has now said that she hit rock bottom after she’d dropped George back home with his mum.

She said: “I was crying all the way home. I got home and told Mark that for the first time in my life, I felt I didn’t want to live. That’s how low this has made me. I’m a strong woman and I can get through anything, but this has broken me.”

Holly and her parents – Tana and Gordon – haven’t spoken out about the rift (Credit: Splash News)

What started the rift – and her true feelings about Gordon Ramsay

A divide is said to have started to appear as Adam and Holly planned their engagement party.

Caroline claimed that wider family on the Peaty side weren’t invited. So she sent what she claimed was a carefully-worded message to Holly, telling her that family was as important to Caroline as it is to Holly, and asking her to reconsider the guest list.

Adam, apparently, “didn’t take kindly” to Caroline sending the message.

Speaking about the famous family he’s marrying into, Caroline added: “He’s in Gordon’s clutches. I can’t help but feel like they are pulling him away from me. Their family is very insular.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty)

Rift with his brother

The cracks had been evident before the engagement party though.

Reports claim that Adam’s brother James was upset over comments Adam made about him in his book, The Gladiator Mindset.

In the book, Adam paid tribute to James for overcoming his “demons” to watch him win his first Olympic gold medal. He wrote that he is now “a talented builder and a brilliant father and has left the drugs in the past”.

As a result, James didn’t attend Adam’s stag do. And, after headlines of a rift with his family, James was reportedly arrested on suspicion of harassment, with Adam given police protection as his plane landed back in the UK.

Their dad Mark has said this week: “They’ve always been close but like any normal family, brothers fight, argue, fall out, make up and start all over again. But it’s got out of hand. There’s been very little empathy towards Jamie’s genuine mental health difficulties.”

Caroline has said that she will always love her son (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

So will mum Caroline Peaty attend Adam’s wedding if she’s re-invited?

It appears so, as she revealed: “If he changed his mind, I would go. I want to go to Bath, to go into the abbey, to watch him get married. I love him, he’s still my little boy.”

She will also still give Adam and Holly “a decent present” from their wedding list. She’ll send a card, too, but she’s unsure “if they will even open it”.

‘I know it’s the end’

Sadly, Caroline said that she can’t see the invite to her son’s wedding landing on her mat, though.

“I know it’s the end. Adam will not back down, nor will Holly. Adam rarely says sorry, he has a very black and white view,” she said.

However, Caroline said that she wishes no ill on the couple, as they prepare to become husband and wife. In fact, she has said that she hopes the couple have “a long and happy marriage”, like she’s had with husband Mark.

She added that she doesn’t “wish any ill” on her son. And, more than that, just wants him to know that “no matter what happens in the future, please know I love you, your dad loves you, you can come home and talk to me at any point”.

She said there’s “nothing” that Adam has done that she wouldn’t forgive, before publically telling her estranged son that she loves him “so much”.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay shares update after being diagnosed with cancer

So what do you think about the rift between Adam Peaty and his mum? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.