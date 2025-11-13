Inside Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty’s family ‘feud’ – ‘body-shaming’; wedding ‘ban’; ‘abusive threats’; money ‘wasted’

“Adam’s relationship with his mum and dad Mark are at an all-time low, and now she’s not coming to the wedding. As time has gone on, things have become strained and there have been rows, the tension has been very fraught. Caroline is in pieces and is absolutely heartbroken that it’s gotten to this point,” they went on to claim.

Adam and Holly accused of ‘body-shaming’ Caroline

The drama has continued to unravel since the hen do. A source at the Daily Mail alleged to the outlet: “You only have to look at the picture to see that there is a certain type,” alleged one person familiar with the party.

“They all look the same and you wonder if Caroline might have stuck out a bit. She’s a normal woman, not a celebrity. You look at Holly’s Instagram and it’s all so planned, so super-glam and very, very showy. That’s not Caroline.”

Meanwhile, Louise didn’t take the reports lightly and fired back hours later. Taking to Instagram again, she accused the source of body-shaming her sister. “How can Adam and Holly ‘source’ sit there and say Caroline wasn’t invited because of the way my sister looks?” she asked.

“She doesn’t suit the look Holly is looking for????! WTF BODY-SHAMING A 60-YEAR-OLD WOMAN! JESUS CHRIST ON A CRACKER!”

Adam received ‘threatening messages’ during his stag

During Adam’s stag, things also took an unfortunate turn. He was reportedly escorted off a plane by armed police after receiving threatening messages during his stag do in Budapest.

The 30-year-old Olympian was allegedly met by five uniformed officers upon landing at Manchester Airport on Sunday (November 10).

A source alleged to The Sun that Adam was accompanied by officers as he left the aircraft and made his way through immigration and baggage claim at the terminal. Authorities reportedly monitored CCTV for any suspicious activity as Adam was escorted from the terminal to a waiting vehicle.

The newspaper reported that the heightened police presence came amid fears he could be attacked. Adam was said to be shaken. He first contacted Holly, 25, who then alerted the authorities.

“The issues that have been reported don’t stem from hen do or wedding invitations. It goes so much deeper,” a friend alleged. “Things escalated over the weekend when someone became increasingly abusive and threatening over text.”

Adam was reportedly “trying to enjoy his stag”. But kept “getting freaked out by it all”.

“He then received a threat that he’d be met off the plane. He told Holly who called the cops after consulting with her family.”

Adam ‘wasted his money’

According to reports, the only member of Adam’s family set to attend the wedding is his sister Bethany. The rest of the family is said to be unable to afford the hotel costs.

Adam’s aunt, Louise, also claimed on social media that Holly and Adam decided to ban Caroline from the ceremony after she allegedly failed to apologise for missing a recent family trip to Bath. She was unable to attend due to trains being cancelled.

The couple had reportedly planned to treat Caroline to an outfit for the wedding during the Bath outing. However, the trip was ultimately called off after train services were disrupted following a knife attack on a train in Cambridgeshire.

According to sources, Adam “went mad” that Caroline and his dad Mark couldn’t make the journey. It is claimed they had “wasted his money”.

Holly and Adam will wed at Christmas (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘The truth cannot be silenced’

Louise continued to open up about Caroline being “banned” from the wedding.

“She’s not okay at all. Holly and Adam have broken my darling sister,” she wrote on Instagram, per Daily Mail.