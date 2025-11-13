Inside Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty’s family ‘feud’ – ‘body-shaming’; wedding ‘ban’; ‘abusive threats’; money ‘wasted’

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty are reportedly caught up in a dispute with his family. It comes weeks before their upcoming wedding.
Holly, 25, who is the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, and Olympic swimming champion Adam, 30, have been in a relationship for more than two years. The pair are set to tie the knot at Bath Abbey at Christmas.
With the family feud making waves and dominating headlines, we’re diving into the drama that has everyone talking…
Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty embroiled in family ‘feud’
Earlier this week, explosive reports surfaced claiming that the couple had uninvited Adam’s mother, Caroline Peaty, 59, from their upcoming wedding.
The alleged rift between the Olympic swimmer and his mother is said to have been brewing ever since he began dating Holly. Insider have suggested that Adam has been swept up in the glitz and glamour of Holly’s celebrity circle.
Tensions reportedly escalated when Holly failed to invite Caroline to her lavish hen party at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds over the weekend.
The star-studded celebration was said to be attended by family friend Victoria Beckham and Adam’s sister Bethany. However, the apparent snub sparked a string of pointed posts from Adam’s relatives on social media.
‘You have inflicted a hurt on my sister’
After the hen do was plastered all over socials, Adam’s aunt, Louise Williams, got involved and called out Holly for not including Caroline in her plans.
“I’m so glad that you had a great hen do. As a bride, you deserve that,” she wrote. “However, as a person, you were divisive and hurtful towards a woman, who I have loved and continue to love deeply.
“A woman who opened her home and heart to you. You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law to your hen night yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night.
“You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum’s assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law. I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam.”
Louise concluded the lengthy comment with: “You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever.”
‘Caroline is in pieces’
Louise’s post reportedly “deeply upset” the couple and is said to have led Adam to contact his mother, instructing her not to attend the wedding.
It is also alleged that Adam told Caroline she would not be able to see her five-year-old son, George, or any future grandchildren.
“Caroline is devastated by the rift and doesn’t know what she has done wrong,” an insider alleged to the Daily Mail.
“Adam’s relationship with his mum and dad Mark are at an all-time low, and now she’s not coming to the wedding. As time has gone on, things have become strained and there have been rows, the tension has been very fraught. Caroline is in pieces and is absolutely heartbroken that it’s gotten to this point,” they went on to claim.
Adam and Holly accused of ‘body-shaming’ Caroline
The drama has continued to unravel since the hen do. A source at the Daily Mail alleged to the outlet: “You only have to look at the picture to see that there is a certain type,” alleged one person familiar with the party.
“They all look the same and you wonder if Caroline might have stuck out a bit. She’s a normal woman, not a celebrity. You look at Holly’s Instagram and it’s all so planned, so super-glam and very, very showy. That’s not Caroline.”
Meanwhile, Louise didn’t take the reports lightly and fired back hours later. Taking to Instagram again, she accused the source of body-shaming her sister. “How can Adam and Holly ‘source’ sit there and say Caroline wasn’t invited because of the way my sister looks?” she asked.
“She doesn’t suit the look Holly is looking for????! WTF BODY-SHAMING A 60-YEAR-OLD WOMAN! JESUS CHRIST ON A CRACKER!”
Adam received ‘threatening messages’ during his stag
During Adam’s stag, things also took an unfortunate turn. He was reportedly escorted off a plane by armed police after receiving threatening messages during his stag do in Budapest.
The 30-year-old Olympian was allegedly met by five uniformed officers upon landing at Manchester Airport on Sunday (November 10).
A source alleged to The Sun that Adam was accompanied by officers as he left the aircraft and made his way through immigration and baggage claim at the terminal. Authorities reportedly monitored CCTV for any suspicious activity as Adam was escorted from the terminal to a waiting vehicle.
The newspaper reported that the heightened police presence came amid fears he could be attacked. Adam was said to be shaken. He first contacted Holly, 25, who then alerted the authorities.
“The issues that have been reported don’t stem from hen do or wedding invitations. It goes so much deeper,” a friend alleged. “Things escalated over the weekend when someone became increasingly abusive and threatening over text.”
Adam was reportedly “trying to enjoy his stag”. But kept “getting freaked out by it all”.
“He then received a threat that he’d be met off the plane. He told Holly who called the cops after consulting with her family.”
Adam ‘wasted his money’
According to reports, the only member of Adam’s family set to attend the wedding is his sister Bethany. The rest of the family is said to be unable to afford the hotel costs.
Adam’s aunt, Louise, also claimed on social media that Holly and Adam decided to ban Caroline from the ceremony after she allegedly failed to apologise for missing a recent family trip to Bath. She was unable to attend due to trains being cancelled.
The couple had reportedly planned to treat Caroline to an outfit for the wedding during the Bath outing. However, the trip was ultimately called off after train services were disrupted following a knife attack on a train in Cambridgeshire.
According to sources, Adam “went mad” that Caroline and his dad Mark couldn’t make the journey. It is claimed they had “wasted his money”.
‘The truth cannot be silenced’
Louise continued to open up about Caroline being “banned” from the wedding.
“She’s not okay at all. Holly and Adam have broken my darling sister,” she wrote on Instagram, per Daily Mail.
“Caroline is one of those few people who is genuinely kind, if she sees a need she fills it. I tell her she is too kind sometimes because her feelings can get hurt. As sisters we argue, we don’t speak but we love each other to death. I am very protective of her.
“Caroline and Mark sacrificed everything for Adam and this is how they treat her.”
Gordon won’t let anything ‘ruin his beloved daughter’s wedding’
Meanwhile, on the Ramsay side, sources allegedly told the Daily Mail that anyone who knows the family, including Holly’s siblings Jack, Megan and Tilly, describes the couple as “warm” and “super friendly”.
An insider also claimed that Gordon, while “kind and caring”, won’t let anything “ruin his beloved daughter’s wedding”. Reportedly, he has a “top PR machine”. And won’t “take any nonsense” from Adam’s family.
At a time when tensions will likely already be running high, as they do for any couple ahead of their wedding, reports of a family feud will be the last thing Holly and Adam need.
‘Heartbreaking’
ED! readers, meanwhile, have urged Adam to make amends with his mum. In an exclusive poll, 56% of responders said: “You only get one mum and if the reports are true, it’s heartbreaking.”
ED! has contacted Adam and Holly’s reps for comment.
