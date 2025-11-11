Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty ‘ban’ his mum from their wedding following hen do ‘snub’

Adam Peaty has reportedly ‘banned’ his mother from his wedding to Holly Ramsay.

The former Olympic swimmer popped the question to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter last September. Earlier this year, the chef legend confirmed they would be having a Christmas wedding.

However, according to reports, there is now a feud bubbling behind the scenes as Adam’s mother Caroline has allegedly been cut from the guest list.

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty are due to tie the knot later this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Ramsay in hen do ‘snub’

As per the Daily Mail, the mother and son have fallen out over Holly’s hen do.

The influencer documented her glitzy bachelorette celebrations on social media over the weekend, sharing photos of herself with family and friends, including her mum Tana, sister Tilly, close family friend Victoria Beckham and Adam’s sister, Bethany.

However, there appeared to be no sign of the groom’s mum, who, according to the newspaper, stayed at home looking after Adam’s young son, George.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay (@hollyramsayy)

Following the celebrations, Caroline Peaty appears to have shared a series of cryptic posts on her public Instagram.

One declared: “The ones I love are the people who hurt me the most.”

Another read: “Crying is a way your eyes speak when your mouth can’t explain how broken your heart is.”

The post was soon flooded with messages of support from Caroline’s followers. One user, reported to be Adam’s aunt, told her: “Don’t let them drag you down Caroline. Neither Adam or the Ramsays are worth it.”

Another said: “No good begging to go to this wedding making yourself sick. Let them get on with it. Your son will soon come crawling back if any sign trouble with his wife.”

Adam Peaty’s parents have supported him throughout his swimming career (Credit: Michael Kappeler/DPA/Cover Images)

Adam Peaty ‘bans’ mum from wedding to Holly Ramsay

A source, said to be close to the Peaty family, reportedly told the Daily Mail that Adam’s parents “feel that Adam started to grow distant from his family after he met Holly and they started to become more serious”.

“His family are working class and proud. It’s a stark contrast to the Ramsay family and some members of the family have said it feels like Adam is ashamed of them.”

They went on: “Adam’s relationship with his mum and dad Mark are at an all-time low, and now she’s not coming to the wedding.”

ED! has contacted reps for Holly and Adam for comment on this story.

